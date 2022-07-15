News

Orji Kalu urges FG to re-open talks with ASUU

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu has urged the Federal Government to reopen negotiations with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). In a statement yesterday, Kalu, a former Abia State governor, lamented the disruption of academic activities as a result of the incessant strikes by varsity teachers. According to Kalu, the Federal Government should also endeavour to implement the signed agreements with the lecturers in the interest of students, their parents, the education sector and the country at large. The Abia North senator also described as worrisome the continued braindrain which he stated has contributed to poor quality of graduates in the country.

He said: “Incessant strikes disrupt the academic calendar, encourage brain drain and contribute significantly to the poor quality of graduates in the country, with far-reaching implications for national development. “The Federal Government should urgently take all necessary measures to open a realistic negotiation with ASUU to stop the strike and implement the signed agreements in the interest of our students, their parents, the education sector and the country. “We must stop playing with the future of our youths.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate seeks legal framework for National Social Security

Posted on Author Chukwu David

A bill seeking to empower vulnerable Nigerians with social security benefits yesterday passed the second reading at the senate. The bill, sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, seeks to establish the National Social Security Commission (NASSCOM) that would regulate, manage and administer social security benefits to eligible Nigerians. The proposal titled: […]
News

UK jails Nigerian doctor who lied about his age, killed mom of 3

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A court in the UK has jailed octogenarian Nigerian doctor, Isyaka Mamman for killing a motherof- three after botching a bone marrow biopsy and piercing her heart during a routine appointment. Mammanof Cumberland Drive, Royton, was today sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to three years imprisonment after pleading guilty, at an earlier hearing. He admitted […]
News

A call to take care of widows

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Prince Archibong Life Foundation has called on well meaning Nigerians to consciously include care of the widows in their localities, when reaching out, especially during festive seasons. Chairman of the Foundation, who is an Akwa Ibom- born Industrialist, Prince Mendy Archibong, handed down the task while delivering 500 bags of rice and 420 pieces of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica