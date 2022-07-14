Orji Kalu urges FG to re-open talks with ASUU

Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu has urged the Federal Government to reopen negotiations with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In a statement yesterday, Kalu, who is former Abia State governor, lamented the disruption of academic activities as a result of the incessant strikes by varsity teachers.

According to Kalu, the Federal Government should also endeavour to implement the signed agreements with the lecturers in the interest of students, their parents, the education sector and the country at large.

The Abia North senator also described as worrisome the continued brain-drain which he stated has contributed to poor quality of graduates in the country.

He said: “Incessant strikes disrupt the academic calendar, encourage brain drain and contribute significantly to the poor quality of graduates in the country, with far-reaching implications for national development.

“The Federal Government should urgently take all necessary measures to open a realistic negotiation with ASUU to stop the strike and implement the signed agreements in the interest of our students, their parents, the education sector and the country.

“We must stop playing with the future of our youths.”

