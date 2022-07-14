News

Orji Kalu urges FG to re-open talks with ASUU

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu has urged the Federal Government to reopen negotiations with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In a statement yesterday, Kalu, who is former Abia State governor, lamented the disruption of academic activities as a result of the incessant strikes by varsity teachers.

According to Kalu, the Federal Government should also endeavour to implement the signed agreements with the lecturers in the interest of students, their parents, the education sector and the country at large.

The Abia North senator also described as worrisome the continued brain-drain which he stated has contributed to poor quality of graduates in the country.

He said: “Incessant strikes disrupt the academic calendar, encourage brain drain and contribute significantly to the poor quality of graduates in the country, with far-reaching implications for national development.

“The Federal Government should urgently take all necessary measures to open a realistic negotiation with ASUU to stop the strike and implement the signed agreements in the interest of our students, their parents, the education sector and the country.

“We must stop playing with the future of our youths.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS protests: Sanwo-Olu confirms one person has died in hospital

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has confirmed that one person has died from the wounds he suffered during Tuesday night’s security onslaught on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza. In a tweet posted a few minutes ago, Governor Sanwo-Olu wrote: “Information reaching us now is that a life was lost at Reddington […]
News

Group kicks as Ogun monarch awards Senator chieftaincy title

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA

The Ogun West Liberation Forum yesterday kicked against the award of the Aremo Oba of Yewaland  to Senator Solomon Adeola by the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle.   The forum described the conferment of the title on Adeola (aka Yayi), as an “attempt to sabotage collective unity by politicising […]
News Top Stories

Jamoh takes Nigeria’s campaign for IMO Council Seat to London

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Director-General of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr Bashir Jamoh, has taken the campaign for the country to clinch an International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Category C seat to the London headquarters of the body.   Jamoh, who sought and got an exclusive audience with the IMO Secretary-General, Kitack Lim, expressed Nigeria’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica