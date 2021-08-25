Orji Kalu’s roles during invasion of Okadigbo’s residence, rescue of Ngige, unforgettable –Ozichukwu Chukwu

Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu is a former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview, he speaks on the state of the nation, party politics and the 2023 general election, among other issues

You were at a time the longest serving Deputy National Chairman (South-East) of the PDP but for a very long time you appeared to have taken the late Bola Ige’ “Sidon look approach.” Why the silence, especially, on national issues. Is it deliberate; why, if yes?

I wasn’t Deputy National Chairman but National Vice Chairman South-East. The PDP was guided by the fundamental principles of zoning and rotation. In my days, the position of Deputy National Chairman was zoned to the South-West. I didn’t exit.

I, by the grace of God and the goodwill of the good people of the South-East, served out my full term of eight years. When people tell you that the Igbo cannot agree, please tell them that it is not true. We are positively republican. Be it as it may, we are very cohesive and have uncommon understanding in the midst of seeming chaos.

Behind the obvious ambiguities are unity but not uniformity, cooperation and not dehumanizing compromise or thoughtless conformity, selfless service not dibilitating servitude.

Authenticity is the distinguishing mark of the Igbo and primogeniture is our sacred governance feature in families and among kindreds but not wealth or academic attainments. I have not been silent. I think it’s futile to speak only for its own sake, without meaning or contributing in shaping a debate or achieving a purpose.

Insecurity and dwindling economy are issues that have defied solutions. What’s your approach to the issue of insecurity vis-a-vis banditry, kidnapping and the insurgency, especially, in the North East?

I make bold to say that insecurity and dwindling economy have not defied solutions. In my view, no informed and concerted approach has been done to proffer solutions. We need to do more beyond mere rhetoric, armchair criticisms, clay footed grandstanding and pedestrian seriousness.

Approach has to be collective, collaborative, cooperative and collegial. Banditry, kidnapping and insurgency have become synonymous with life in the South- East and the havocs wrecked on society by known and unknown gun men are consequential. In our circumstance, it’s even being alleged that they are scripted, sponsored and handsomely rewarded by the least people expected in the society. Governments at all levels have not taken the grassroots, communities and people into confidence.

The people know themselves more than anyone else and are more interested in their lives, welfare and wellbeing more than anyone else. Government must be seen to be doing better than confronting youths and killing them.

There are movements to balkanize Nigeria. Sunday Igboho is leading the fight to have Oduduwa Nation, while Nnamdi Kanu is fighting for the actualization of Biafra. Some have said their ideas may be noble but their actions are faulty ab initio. What is your take on the issue?

Nigeria is a multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural nation state. The history of the amalgamation leaves a lot more to be desired; fortunately, there is a provision for review after 100 years. Unfortunately, the date has come and gone but the need echoes.

The signs are ominous, the clock is ticking and the government seems not bothered by the sensitivities and sensibilities of the governed. I use the words government and governed advisedly because the suffering is all over. The common people in the North, Middle Belt and South are suffering terribly. Government has to wake-up and redeem itself from self-destruction.

Neither Mazi Nnamdi Kanu nor Sunday Igboho is the problem. The government is pursuing symptoms rather than real causes and sources of the demands and movements. There can be no peace without justice.

A sense of belonging and access to justice is core in the maintenance of sustainable peace. The government should coordinate security networks within and between communities, including faith communities and government at all levels. Everyone loves Nigeria and everyone is pleading for justice, equity and fairness. I believe that these can be achieved without bloodshed. The government, I am quite sure, knows what to do but reluctant to do them for peace to reign.

No one is happy with the state of insecurity in Nigeria except maybe the government.

The President needs to do more and offer the disenchanted people an olive branch. As you are aware most of the people who voted for President Muhammadu Buhari did so with the hope that he was going to improve on security. Unfortunately, like Nikita Khrushchev once said: “Politicians are the same all over. They promise to build a bridge even where there is no river.”

Three PDP governors recently dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Dave Umahi said he left so that the presidential ambition of the South-East would be achieved. Bello Matawalle said he needed to align with the ruling party at the centre, so that banditry and kidnapping could be stopped, while Ben Ayade said he decamped in order to support and encourage the President to do more for the country. Would you have taken that during your days as the leader of the party in the South-East?

Indeed, I pity them all though they are all adults and privileged. It was Winston Churchill who said: ‘Some men change their party for the sake of their principles; others change their principles for the sake of their party.’

They should have learned from history. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo left because President Goodluck Jonathan insulted him, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar left earlier, same with Senator Bukola Saraki, ex-Governor Achike Udenwa, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani and a few others but only to come back with their hands on their heads swearing never again.

Governors Umahi, Matawalle and Ayade are all adults and greatly privileged and exceptionally favoured by the PDP. The reasons for their carpetcrossing to the APC are beyond speculations and conjectures.

On the whole, I seem to agree with Ambrose Bierce, when he chuckled: ‘Politics, strife of interests masquerading as contest of principles. The conduct of public affairs for private advantage.’

At the moment, the soul of the party, the Board of Trustees (BoT), has been relegated to the background. It appears that the governors are the ones, who determine the direction of the party…

Any attempt by the governors to run the party should be regarded as criminal, contra-culture. It should not be allowed to happen. The governors should not be allowed to interpret the party’s constitution to suit their conveniences.

The supremacy of the party should not be toyed with. The faults, however, must be with the National Working Committee (NWC) and the BoT. In our days we encountered such a few times and checkmated them. Generally, governments at all levels attempted to spill over their excesses into the fabrics of the party and we resisted them.

I think it was Abraham Lincoln, who captured it very well: ‘Nearly, all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man, give him power.’ Fortunately, virtually all of them were very disciplined and showed uncommon respect and loyalty to the leadership of the party, when challenged. We were firmly in control.

Does this include Chief Obasanjo during his presidency?

Yes! President Obasanjo was one of our most disciplined and exemplary public officers as well as most patriotic Nigerian, given his leadership trajectories. I don’t even remember anytime that Atiku interfered with the management of the party. President Obasanjo is quite passionate about Nigeria and maintained a dignified relationship with us. Let me give you instances.

There was a day that two of his ministers came to the Wadata House to dictate with magisterial arrogance, how the party should be run.

Of course, we ordered them out and forbade them from stepping into the premises of Wadata House ever. We also resolved never to attend any meeting at the Villa from that day. President Obasanjo in an unusual show of humility and respect came to Wadata House and personally apologized for the excesses and indiscretion of his ministers. It was unprecedented. One day, President Obasanjo sent for me and when I arrived, he said: ‘Ozi,’ I responded: ‘Sir.’

He said: ‘There is a vacancy in my cabinet for a minister, would you like to serve?’ I responded: ‘No Sir.’ President Obasanjo took my response without any offense but with philosophical calmness. He then said: ‘If that is your decision. Give me a name.’ I replied: ‘Yes Sir.’ I then pleaded with him that I have no one in mind immediately, but that I will go and pray over it and revert. He said, okay.

The next day, I called him and he picked. I gave him the name of my nominee and he told me to also forward it to his Chief of Staff. I did as he directed. President Obasanjo, the same week, sent the same name to the Senate for clearance. There are more instances that I will give you to show how respectful he was to the PDP leadership.

Why did you refuse the offer of ministerial appointment, when it was offered directly by the President himself?

I am sure Baba must have wondered too. But he did not ask, but rather, he respected my decision and asked me to give him someone. In answer to your question, I felt greatly honored, but somehow, it did not appeal to me.

Except for the monetary compensations, mundane privileges and its seductive glamour, it has no other attractions. I believe that ministers are very strong personalities and are subjected to a lot of temptations.

I wanted to be free and be myself. More importantly, I was in the University of Bristol, when very distinguished Igbo sons Dr. Joe Nwodo and Chief Emma Adiele both of blessed and immortal memory invited me to come home and run for the position of National Vice Chairman PDP South-East.

Before I came back, they had paid the necessary fees and filled the necessary forms only for me to come and cross the ‘Ts’, dot the ‘Is’, fill in the gaps, sign and submit. They and late Dr. Chuba Okadigbo had done most of the ground works before my return.

They knew why they wanted me for the position without any preconditions on their side. I thought it would amount to a betrayal of trust if I left midway for what they may misconstrue to be my personal benefits. So, I decided to complete my tenure to their honor and satisfaction.

If you think of the heavy personal risks I took to call him on July 10, 2003, while he was in Maputo, Mozambique to discuss the unholy abduction of Dr. Chris Ngige, a sitting governor in the South- East; it was a desecration and totally unacceptable.

As National Vice Chairman of the PDP South-East, I considered it a personal challenge and dammed the consequences. Against all persuasions Baba saw reasons with me, why it would be considered the declaration of war in the South-East.

So, later that evening, after briefing the NWC on my resolve, I left Abuja with A.K. Dikibo and Barr. Ray Nnaji to Awka. There, we met with the Anambra State Commissioner for Police and the Director of the Department for State Services (DSS) both of who had very strong reservations.

We headed for Choice Hotel, and there, confronted the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), who was rather incoherent. We had more police and easily had access to where they kept Dr. Ngige. We met with the sister, Barr. Betty, I was told. She directed us to the room where Ngige was.

Thank God he was in high spirits. I led him to my car and both of us drove to the government house, Awka with Dikibo and Nnaji coming behind. There we met with the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, I think Hon. Barth Ndubuisi Onugbolu or so and the members of the Assembly, some of whom were in very joyous mood and got the issues of the fake resignation resolved. We returned to Abuja that night after we had our tasks accomplished. It’s a long story.

The rest would be told in due course. I remember also what transpired when the official residence of Dr. Okadigbo, the most cerebral and celebrated Senate President was invaded and himself held hostage by the police on ‘orders from above.’

Again, I went there in the company of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, then governor of Abia State who summoned the courage to accompany me to Apo Legislative Quarters. Fortunately, we gained access and entry into his residence and got him rescued. I still wonder what would have happened if I were a serving minister and what leverages I would have had. Again, there are so many other encounters and experiences.

How about the governors?

Well, to the best of my knowledge and recollections, the governors of the South- East cooperated with the party. We had regular meetings and always tried to maintain boundary management.

There was a year during the Ebonyi State congress; then Governor Sam Egwu wanted to control the congress. I was in Enugu and got a hint. I left Enugu and went straight to the congress venue.

On sighting me, the governor recognized my presence. I sought to know from him why Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, Amb. Lawrence Nwuruku and other prominent members of the party from the state were not there. His explanations were not quite convincing

. I requested him to introduce an interlude of music. He accepted. I got someone to take me to where Senator Anyim and his group were. We exchanged pleasantries and as God would have it, they were well disposed to whatever will help to the growth and development of the PDP in Ebonyi.

With that, the issues were resolved, both groups were very accommodating and the list was harmonized, after which, it was presented for acclamation. Then Governor Orji Uzor Kalu was also outstanding in his cooperation with the party’s leadership. Let me also give you a few examples.

During the nomination of Chief Onyema Ugochukwu as Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), there was disenchantment within the Abia political leadership. They were also very cohesive and bonded.

As a result, when Chief Ugochukwu appeared before the Senate, to the shock of everyone, his clearance was stepped down. That evening, Prof. Aloy Ejiogu and Chief Ugochukwu visited me and reported what happened. I got dressed up and with them drove to National Assembly Complex to see the Abia State Caucus Leader, Senator Ike Nwachukwu. He narrated their encounters and predicaments.

Fortunately, Senators Adolphus Wabara and Bob Nwanunu were all around and they immediately came over. Abia State government would prefer Chief Lamberth Mecha to be appointed as NDDC chairman in place of Chief Ugochukwu. I realized that Governor Orji Kalu was behind the narrative. Immediately, I called him on the telephone.

Fortunately, he picked and I told him where I was. I also informed him that we were on speaker phone. We discussed and there and then resolved the issues. The very exemplary and most distinguished senators from Abia went to the Senate and got Chief Ugochukwu cleared for the position, which he was eminently qualified for.

As a loyal party man, Senator Orji Kalu surrendered his preference for Dr. Sam Eke to succeed Senator Ike Nwachukwu, who voluntarily withdrew to run as the presidential candidate of another political party. Senator Nwachukwu himself desired Hon. Mao Ohuabunwa to succeed him. I explained to them why neither Dr. Eke nor Hon. Ohuabunwa could succeed Senator Nwachukwu. Given the template I prepared, the criteria for selection tilted in favour of Isikwuato, Uturu and Umunneochi.

Not only that both Governor Orji Kalu and Senator Nwachukwu accepted the arguments, Orji Kalu went ahead to sponsor the irrepressible Senator Uche Chukwumereije, who emerged as the senatorial candidate.

The roles Orji Kalu played during the invasion of Okadigbo’s residence and the rescue of Governor Ngige from his kidnappers are also most praise worthy.

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani’s role at the most trying moments of the party were awesome. Governor Udenwa never got missing in action. He was always ready, willing and able to make heavy personal sacrifices.

Why did they think of you for the position of national vice chairman of the PDP instead of someone else; especially, when Dr. Sylvester Ugoh was running.

I don’t think that it was out of disrespect for Dr. Ugoh. I wish they are here to speak for themselves. There are things they were privy to which we were not.

It was Stephen Vizinczey, who wrote in his book ‘The Rules of Chaos’ that: ‘When so many things are taken for granted, it is next to impossible to perceive the truth.’ They wanted to save all of us including Dr. Ugoh things we did not know. To the best of my knowledge, they meant well. Again, this is a story for another day.

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, it is said, spearheaded the removal of Prince Uche Secondus as the national chairman of the PDP.. It appears the governors had their way in the Secondus issue as the meeting, which you attended, gave him till October/November to conduct a convention. He has become the whipping boy in the hands of the governors. What really transpired?

I was not at the meetings you are referring to. Our governors are key to our success and survival. We hold them in very high esteem. However, let me say it without metaphors that no governor or group of governors has any right to impose themselves or their will on the party.

It has never happened before and should not be allowed to happen. The PDP won local government council elections in 1998/89 when there was neither a president nor governors. Governors as individuals are there for a maximum of eight years and not for eternity. You will recall what happened in 2003, and you know how much Atiku was very highly admired and regarded.

He was generally accepted as the president in waiting after Obasanjo leaves office. Unfortunately, his handlers were most impolitic and highly insensitive, disregarding psychic surveys and environmental scanning of the various PDP constituencies and constituents.

Majority of the governors without reference to the core and critical stakeholders published an indictment on President Obasanjo, saying he was unelectable and should therefore not contest.

The issues were very badly articulated and poorly managed. Unknown to them, they were demarketing him. The NWC stood its ground and they were pushed to the intersection and left with the nuisance of the crossroads, disoriented and disorganized. It is the ripple effects of that indiscretion that is part of PDP’s setbacks today. It was a fatal mistake.

Unfortunately, until now, the North-East has not been able to produce a president. I think it was again Winston Churchill who reminds us that: ‘Politics is as exciting as war and quite dangerous too. In war, you can only be killed once, but in politics many times.’

In your view, what exactly is the offence of Secondus? Some alleged he doesn’t carry members along, outside the allegation that elective offices on the party’s platform is on cash and carry basis…

I don’t know what his offences are. However, the PDP has rules and procedures. Whatever, his offences, they should be made public after which he should be subjected to the scrutiny of the Disciplinary Committee. In our days, one of the state party chairmen in one of the South- East states suspended a member of the state executive in total violation of the rules and procedures for such.

Though he was evidently one of our best and brightest, yet we went ahead and did the needful to ensure that no one, not even the governor would dare violate the PDP regulations and take the laws into his hands.

You have not spoken on the removal of Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State and emergence of Senator Hope Uzodinma…

I did when I was supposed to. It was an election that was fought and won, then contested up to the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court, after which there’s no appeal. I saw it as a race in darkness, a ‘Messianic Battle.’

Like we know, history suffers amnesia and we prefer to live in denials. There is always a tomorrow. Remember that it was Ihedioha’s second attempt. Anytime I remember it, I sing the song: Qui sera, sera. It is not yet his time or fortune.

The future holds not less forbidden. Like you know, politicians are incurably tough minded optimists. We always console ourselves with ‘it’s well and will end in praise and thanksgiving through the continued intercession of Mary Our Most Blessed Mother in Jesus mighty name.’

Do you think APC can retain power at the centre in 2023 given the state of the economy and insecurity, or will the PDP capitalize of the shortcomings to return to power?

I believe that APC has made a lot of mistakes and missteps. However, a day is a long time in Nigerian politics for changes and adjustments. Today as always, the common man and woman, everyone on the street is PDP.

My fear is encapsulated by AI Smith: ‘It is not the voting that is democracy, it’s the counting.’ Don’t discount the judiciary.

Again, the PDP has a lot of challenges to contend with. I hope they will have the humility and presence of mind to reach out to the informed public and influencers to begin to do right things right. lCulled from Vanguard Newspapers

Like this: Like Loading...