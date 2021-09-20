Orji leads PDP membership registration in Ajeromi/Ifelodun constituency

Anayo Ezugwu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ajeromi/Ifelodun Federal Constituency has commenced electronic registration of its members. The registration exercise is supported by Honourable Rita Orji, a former House of Representatives member that represented the constituency at the Eighth National Assembly.

The members, who came out in their numbers at the constituency office of Orji in Ajegunle to participate in the ongoing electronic registration, also used the opportunity to honour the former lawmaker for her appointment as the only PDP female member of the National Convention Planning Committee from the South West Zone.

The former lawmaker used the opportunity to appeal to the youths of Ajeromi/Ifelodun not to exchange their destinies with cash incentives offered by politicians of questionable integrity and suffer in the next four years.

Orji said: “You no longer go to watch plenary because Ajegunle is practically absent at the National Assembly, which is why we shouldn’t vote a mediocre candidate in 2023 so that we won’t be lost in the next four years. Time is running out and you should ensure that we don’t lose Ajegunle in the next election. You must mobilize to participate in the ongoing electronic membership registration. We need people who want positive change in Ajeromi/Ifelodun.

“We should be careful with those who have been sent by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to come and contest elections. If you are in PDP and running down party members then you are working for the APC. Those fighting for positions are doing so to use it to negotiate. Some people want to collect money and sell the destinies of your unborn children. PDP is the only hope for Nigeria. If I had wanted, I would have negotiated with your destinies as I was advised in 2015.

“I am here to make positive change. I was able to establish over 26 persons in business in Ajeromi/Ifelodun. The appointment that I was given as a member of the zoning committee didn’t come by accident. They saw my effort and decided to reward it. It is one thing to be honoured and it is another thing for your people to appreciate you. I thank you for the honour that you have given me today. We will not allow charlatans and nonentities to sell PDP in 2023.”

The Chairman of PDP in Ajeromi/Ifelodun Local Government Area, Apostle Mathew Abogunde said members came out en masse in response to the call by Orji that they should mobilize for the ongoing electronic registration.

Like this: Like Loading...