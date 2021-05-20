News

Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation begins two days COVID-19 outreach

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In a bid to sustain the Federal Government’s efforts in containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, a nongovernmental/ business organisation yesterday embarked on a COVID-19 outreach programme in some major areas of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The foundation was expected to distribute thousands of items such as hand sanitiser, washing soaps, face masks, toilet rolls and other items to beneficiaries. The two day exercise was scheduled to hold from May 19 to 20, 2021 and was expected to cover the following locations; Kuje Correctional Centre; Utako Market; Nyanya Park and Kubwa Market, respectively

Our Reporters

