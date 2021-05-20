Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation begins two days COVID-19 outreach

In a bid to sustain the Federal Government’s efforts in containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, a nongovernmental/ business organisation yesterday embarked on a COVID-19 outreach programme in some major areas of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The foundation was expected to distribute thousands of items such as hand sanitiser, washing soaps, face masks, toilet rolls and other items to beneficiaries. The two day exercise was scheduled to hold from May 19 to 20, 2021 and was expected to cover the following locations; Kuje Correctional Centre; Utako Market; Nyanya Park and Kubwa Market, respectively
Related Articles
Lagos East by-election: APC, PDP bicker over opinion polls
Ahead of Saturday’s senatorial by-election in Lagos East, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have engaged in a war of words of purported poll forecasts which tipped the opposition party ahead of the ruling party, the APC. The PDP had in a statement issued over the weekend by its […]
Jet runs into fence at Lagos airport
A light aircraft belonging to Jet Air reportedly hit a fence causing substantial damage to the airplane. Sources said the King Air Jet was re-parking when it rammed into the fence. The source added: “The accident happened around 10:00am at a tarmac beside Bristow Helicopter Hanger 3.“The brake of the jet was not functioning which […]
Labour issues 14-day ultimatum to MTN over staff welfare
The Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to MTN Nigeria over activities bordering on poor workers’ welfare. The association, which is an affiliate of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in a statement alleged discriminatory remuneration, lack of exit package structure, unholy employee relations practices, abuse of […]
