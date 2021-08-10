Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation offers scholarships to 650 students

In addition to the offer of scholarship last month to 50 Nigerian students to study medicine in Venezuela,

To enhance the education of indigent students, the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, has offered scholarships to another batch of 650 students to pursue their university education in different courses of studies in part of the country.

This batch of 650 students followed the earlier scholarship offered last month to 50 Nigerian students to study medicine in Venezuela.

The latest scholarship offer brings to 700 students who have become beneficiaries of the scheme for the 2022 academic year, which was instituted by the Foundation.

According to the Executive Secretary, Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, Mrs. Jemima Ola Kalu, the Foundation’s national scholarship covers tuition fees, accommodation and stipends for the beneficiaries for the entire seven years of study. Mrs. Kalu, who disclosed this in a statement and added that the beneficiaries were expected to have interest and passion in medicine and surgery, and to study in 12 selected Nigerian universities, said the scholarship funds would be deposited in a designated bank for the beneficiaries. The selected universities under the scheme, according to her, include the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN); Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; University of Ibadan; University of Calabar; University of Maiduguri, and University of Jos. Others are Abia State University, Enugu State University, Anambra State University, Ebonyi State University, Imo State University, and Rivers State University. “The Foundation has made provision for 50 beneficiaries in each of the universities with Abia State University hosting 100 students,” the Executive Secretary further explained, saying that the Foundation would be responsible for payment of the UTME and Post-UTME registration fees of all selected applicants.

“Upon gaining admission into any of the selected universities, the Foundation shall deposit the tuition fees and accommodation fees directly to the universities for the student’s seven years of study and pay stipends directly to the students,” she said.

To qualify for the scholarship, Mrs. Kalu noted that the beneficiaries “should be an undergraduate who is willing to secure admission into the university for the 2022/2023 academic session.”

Other requirements, according to her, are that such students should have good grades in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) or the National Examinations Council (NECO) with ‘A’ Grade in Biology, Physics and Chemistry as an added advantage. Besides, such students should be a citizen of Nigeria and take responsibility for gaining admission in any of the selected universities.

She said: “The Foundation will pay for the JAMB registration fees and post-UTME (if applied), and expects the student to send his admission letter to the Foundation when shortlisted by any of the universities. The Foundation will not influence any of the admission processes.

“The Foundation promotes academic excellence and believes that students with ‘A’ Grades in the three core science subjects at the SSCE will perform excellently in the UTME and finish up the entire seven years in the College of Medicine.”

She listed the documents to be submitted by applicants for the scholarship to include photocopy of WASSCE or National Examination Council (NECO) and selfintroduction letter of maximum of 200 words, while the submission time line is between August 20 and September 20, 2021

