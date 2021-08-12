Opinion

Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation: Scholarships for medical students in Nigeria, Venezuela

Posted on Author Sunny Larry Comment(0)

For those who are truly close to him, it is a known fact that the former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu is not only a businessman-cum politician but a philanthropist of repute. The laudable humanitarian gestures of the seasoned public and business administrator is managed by Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation with focus areas: health, education, youth and women empowerment and democratic governance. Having followed the activities of the not-forprofit organisation and personal accomplishments of Kalu, it is worthy to note that the former governor has in no small measure sustained his invaluable contributions to nation building and humanity.

Last week, while waiting patiently at the departure lounge of Nnamdi Azikiwe airport, Abuja for my flight to Lagos on the newly inaugurated Ibom airline, I overheard two young university graduates discussing the award of scholarships by Orji Uzor Kalu foundation to deserving 50 students to be selected across the country to study medicine in Venezuela.

I was amazed when one of the parties recalled how as a secondary school student in Aba, he benefited from the free education policy of Kalu during his stint as Governor of Abia State. At that point, I picked up interest in their discussion and I asked politely if I could join them in their chat, an obligation the two friends gladly obliged me.

As we discussed Kalu’s personality, one of the graduates said: “This man, Kalu empowers people o. Even if you look at the dailies today, there is an advert by Orji Uzor Kalu foundation to sponsor an additional 650 Nigerians to study medicine in 13 universities across Nigeria.” Thereafter, I asked myself why Nigerians don’t celebrate positive news but only negativity. Kalu’s gesture deserves robust accolades.

The humanitarian initiatives of Kalu are impressive not only because his foundation is awarding scholarships to medical students but the choice of course as there is a huge technical gap in the medical profession in Nigeria. You can imagine the positive resultant effects of 700 graduates in the medical profession in a few years.

Kalu has not only taken a step in the right direction but has re-affirmed the need to match philanthropic gestures with needed skills in the society. Although not a medical practitioner, the former governor has also demonstrated his selfless and patriotic efforts in ameliorating the suffering of people as a result of inadequate medical personnel in the country. There are many professions in Nigeria begging for improved capacity. Hence, well-meaning Nigerians can take a cue from Kalu’s initiatives aimed at improving the common lots of the people by implementing humanitarian gestures in all facets of life.

Comrade Sunny Larry writes from Jos, Plateau State

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Opinion

The media bill and misrepresentation

Posted on Author A. John Ukpe

“When an offence under this section has been committed by an individual or a body corporate, such a person(s) or body corporate shall be deemed guilty of an offence and liable to be prosecuted against and be punished accordingly… Where any person or body corporate has been convicted of this offence…” so stated the obnoxious […]
Opinion

Addressing Nigeria’s lingering electricity quagmire

Posted on Author Comrade Fred Nwaozor

It’s not anymore news that no establishment can flourish without enjoying steady electricity supply. This is so, because power has proven to be the engine room of such venture. If the gospel truth must be told to our faces, then no one ought to mince his or her words while appraising that epileptic power supply […]
Opinion

Amnesty: Like Niger Delta militants, like bandits

Posted on Author Fredrick Nwabufo

Did the activities of militants in the Niger Delta qualify as crime? Hell yes! Militancy and kidnapping were a profitable pursuit in that oil-rich region in the early 2000s. Kidnapping as an organised venture entered our national lexicon at the time. Immigrants from Europe and America working with oil companies were kidnapped and huge ransoms […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica