Orlando Owoh’s son

Mr. Daisi Owomoyela is one of the children of Highlife Music maestro, late Chief Julius Oladipo Owomoyela popularly known as Orlando Owoh. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he took us down memory lane, doing a recap on the life and times of his father. He spoke on Orlando Owoh’s private life, his relationship with other musicians among other issuers. Excerpts:

Your father was a great musician, whose music captivated listeners both locally and internationally; as a father who was the late Stephen Oladipo Owomoyela to his children?

My father was a good man who anyone would wish for a father. He took special interest in the welfare and wellbeing of his children. He never joked with it. He sang about that in many of his works. He used to tell us that he would spend so much fortune on his kids because there is nothing too much to spend to cater for the needs of his children. My father also catered for the welfare of his extended family members too. He also was there for people who were not biologically related to him. While alive, he used to house people who came from Ondo State who sought shelter under his roof. My father would accommodate whoever came to his house without knowing where they came from. My father was generous to a fault. He would give whatever he had to anyone that needed his financial help, even if the money requested was the only money he had. I really miss him so much. Whenever anyone needed anything, he made sure that person got it. Unfortunately, many of those he helped never reciprocated the gesture while alive or in death.

I’m sure your father was a busy man alive by virtue of his professional demands, what was his typical day like?

He slept late most of the time except whenever he had one or two shows to perform. When he did (perform in shows), he would still stay behind to entertain those who went with him and won’t go to bed until the last person left our house for their homes. If he didn’t go out, he would wake up early to say his early morning devotion. He was prayerful and Godly too. He performed the same rituals too whenever he was about to sleep at night.

In what way did he say his prayer? Was he a Christian or traditionalist?

My father was a practicing Christian. He was born and raised in the tradition of the Methodist Church.

Really!

Yes! He was born into the Methodist Church in Osogbo. After his prayers, he would rise to brush his teeth, take some shots of schnapps after praying the native way. He would pour some libation on the floor. He ate late in the morning.

What was that?

It was natural to him. I took that after him too. When he finished pouring his libation, he reached out to wraps of Indian hemp that had been prepared for him to smoke. He took it to inspire his thoughts to be able to compose songs and nothing more to it. After that, he would now begin to entertain those who came to visit him for that day. He will take time to listen to them one by one. Most of those who came were those that needed one form of financial help or the other. These people could be up to 30 or 40 and my father would take time to hear them out and meet their needs. In those days, he could disburse up to N2million to meet the needs of these people. The money won’t last beyond the day it was collected from the bank. He was compassionate to a fault. Many people still feel his absence till now.

What was his favourite meal?

My father loved to eat pounded yam and eba. He relaxed his preference for pounded yam when he realised that it was difficult for his wives to make it for him constantly. He ate eba with vegetable soup but if he wanted to eat pounded yam, he did it with okra or black soup.

Would you say your father was a disciplinarian?

He was very strict and disciplined.

Did he ever smack you at all?

I was the target of his constant beatings o!

Why was he always smacking you?

I am a child who is strong willed. I think I took that after him. Like him, I don’t tolerate people trampling on me or trying to cheat me or someone close to me.

What do you consider as his dos and don’ts?

He hated it when he constantly warned you against something and you repeatedly did it. He would give you warnings before he took the cane and whip you severely. He hated it when you disrespected people who are older than you or when you refused to go on an errand for older people.

Did he do rehearsals after meeting his visitors?

No! He would retreat to his room to watch the television if he didn’t have any show to do. I used to watch these films with him. At times, he would ask me to bring his guitar and would be singing alone.

Where did he usually do his rehearsals?

He never rehearsed before performing in shows or before he waxed any record. What he did was that he tutored us on how the record would be inside the studio. What he did was to sing and we backed him. The tactic was always to ask rhetorical questions that would eventually become the chorus. My father was so proficient that he could do three separate records at a time. He told me that any band leader who can’t play any form of instrument won’t lead the band effectively.

How many instruments was he able to play?

He was able to play many of the instruments except the piano.

Did he ever tell you how he came into music?

He told me that he learnt the business from his father who was a singer who sang from place to place. His father’s name was late Chief Atanneye Owomoyela. My father learnt music from him very early in life. His father played Ashiko music which w a s rendered in Owo dialect. They played from one drinking spot or bar to another. He followed him from one place to the other. Apart from music, his father was a successful business man too. He left his father to join the theater group of late Chief Kola Ogunmola. He was there alongside late Baba Sala (Apostle Moses Adejumo) and King Sunny Ade. At a time, Baba Sala set up his music band and Sunny Ade followed him while my father stayed behind.

When did he leave the theatre group?

I don’t know but sometime in the ‘60s. He left to form his band alongside King Sunny Ade until he eventually formed his own band.

Are you saying King Sunny Ade played with him for some time?

No! Just that they were always seen together. King Sunny Ade was like a younger brother to him. My father really loved him so much.

What was the relationship between him and other musicians?

He had this principle of relating with those who accorded him the same form of respect. He also related with those who shared similar ideology and world view with him. He related with Rex Jim Lawson well.

What about the likes of Ebenezer Obey, King Sunny Ade?

He related with them very well even though he was much more senior to them in age and experience. King Sunny Ade who is so great today was for some time under the tutelage of my late father who brought him to Lagos from Osogbo where the two of them were born. He (King Sunny Ade) was always keeping my father’s boxing kits while they were in Osogbo.

You mean your father was a boxer too?

Yes, he did when he was much younger.

Is it true that your father was close to the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti?

Yes! They were very close friends. Fela used to come to our house and whenever he did, the two of them would go into my father’s room to chat and smoke and discuss whatever they wanted to. My father was the only musician Fela accorded the respect of playing in his shrine. Another musician who was close to my father was the late Alhaji Ayinla Omowura.

What could have brought them together?

I think that Fela saw that my father was an activist like himself. My father advocated for the rights of Nigerians through his music. My father loved Ayinla Omowura because he felt his music was unique. He also loved Alhaji Kollington Ayinla whom he saw as an activist too.

Would you describe the problem he had that eventually took him to the prison?

Yes!

What actually happened?

My father was very close to the late Dele Giwa who was a friend to him. Giwa investigated a drug related story that eventually killed him. This story is known to all but my father in mourning his friend sang about it with a warning that those involved in his death will eventually meet their waterloo. This didn’t go down well with the powers that be then who decided to look for something to nail him with.

How did he feel about his detention?

He didn’t betray any form of negative feeling. He was merely doing what was assigned for him to do. He was used to it. He even made many friends in the cell.

