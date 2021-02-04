Metro & Crime

Orlu: 16 policemen in detention for frog-jumping traditional ruler

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

No fewer than 16 policemen are said to be languishing in police cells awaiting internal disciplinary measures for allegedly molesting a traditional ruler in Orlu, Imo State.
Our correspondent learnt from sources close to the Imo State Police Command that inquiries and efforts by ths state’s Police Commissioner to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act were met with silence forcing the Commissioner to order the detention of all the officers on the beat on the said day.
Narrating his ordeal, the victim, the Traditional Ruler of Uzoubi Umuna community in Orlu Council Area, Eze Boniface Chigere Okereke gave an unsettling account of how policemen attached to the Orlu Area Command of the Nigerian Police forced him to lie down on a dusty road in his full royal regalia.
Eze Okereke told newsmen that he was tortured, humiliated and treated like a common criminal before his subjects by security operatives at the course of the crisis that rocked some communities in Orlu council area.
The incident, he said, happened at the Carrot Junction roundabout, Orlu on January 27, 2021 when he was returning from a security meeting bordering on the same Orlu crisis.

Our Reporters

