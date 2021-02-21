Metro & Crime

Orlu crisis: Okorocha should be investigated, says Uzodinma

… Slams white-garment churches

 

 

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has dragged former governor Rochas Okorocha into the swirling controversy surrounding the military operation in the Orlu axis of the state, urging authorities to investigate the Senator for possible complicity.

 

 

The governor, who spoke through his Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Cyprian Akaolisa, also levelled a blanket accusation against white-garment churches – Cherubim and Seraphim, Sabbath Missions – saying that the hoodlums perpetrating crimes in Orlu use the white garment churches as cover for their nefarious activities.

 

Addressing a press conference in Owerri, the Imo State capital, Akaolisa said that:

 

“It was unfortunate that the senator representing Orlu said nothing throughout the period Orlu people were being killed, he said nothing, throughout the period Policemen were being killed he said nothing. But last week I saw his press statement when he visited the House of one traditional ruler and said the monarch was molested when the military asked him to lie on the ground because he failed to identify himself properly. That is what attracted our senator representing Orlu, Chief Rochas Okorocha.”

 

 

