Orlu crisis: Police CP condemns officers’ inhumane treatment of five persons in viral video

The Commissioner of Police in Imo State Nasiru Mohammed has condemned the inhumane treatment and assault on some yet to be identified persons at Banana Junction, Orlu, by some officers of the Command, as seen in a viral video.
The police boss has also ordered the arrest of the officers involved in the incident.
This was disclosed on Thursday in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer for the Commissioner Of Police, Ikeokwu Orlando.
Orlando said in the viral video, “the officers were seen lying five persons down on the floor, and flogging them in the process, which is unethical, unprofessional and unacceptable.”
He said the officers have been identified, arrested and disciplinary actions have commenced against them.
The Imo State government had earlier on Tuesday declared a curfew in Orlu and six other LGAs around the town after clashes erupted between the army and a local militia, killing at least one person, officials and witnesses said Tuesday.
The region has long been a hotbed for separatist groups, and tensions between the federal security forces and the indigenous Igbo resident.
Videos and pictures on social media showed soldiers shooting in the streets of Orlu, but the images could not be immediately verified independently.

