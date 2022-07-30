Orlu killings: I’ll not apologise to Uzodinma, anyone else –Onyeagucha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Imo East Senatorial District, Uche Onyeagucha, has said he will not apologise to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State or anyone else, for his condemnation of the extra judicial killing of innocent citizens in Orlu, Imo state. Onyeagucha made the statement in reaction to the demand and threat by an Orlu group, the Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA), which demanded that the PDP chieftain should apologise to Uzodinma for his unwarrant-ed media attack on him or face citizens’ arrest and prosecution.

In a statement signed by Onyeagucha’s media aide, MacDonald Enwere, the former House of Representatives member maintained that he has no reason to apologise to anyone and will not do so. The statement reads in part: “We refuse to be distracted by Hope Uzodinma’s crocodile tales and diversionary gimmicks and wish to reiterate that Governor Uzodinma must give account of innocent souls slaughtered under his administration both before Nigerian Courts and the International Court of Justice as soon as he leaves office.

