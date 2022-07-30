News

Orlu killings: I’ll not apologise to Uzodinma, anyone else –Onyeagucha

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Imo East Senatorial District, Uche Onyeagucha, has said he will not apologise to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State or anyone else, for his condemnation of the extra judicial killing of innocent citizens in Orlu, Imo state. Onyeagucha made the statement in reaction to the demand and threat by an Orlu group, the Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA), which demanded that the PDP chieftain should apologise to Uzodinma for his unwarrant-ed media attack on him or face citizens’ arrest and prosecution.

In a statement signed by Onyeagucha’s media aide, MacDonald Enwere, the former House of Representatives member maintained that he has no reason to apologise to anyone and will not do so. The statement reads in part: “We refuse to be distracted by Hope Uzodinma’s crocodile tales and diversionary gimmicks and wish to reiterate that Governor Uzodinma must give account of innocent souls slaughtered under his administration both before Nigerian Courts and the International Court of Justice as soon as he leaves office.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

WHO seeks innovative tools to tackle meningitis

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and its partners have launched a global strategy to defeat meningitis. The strategy was also aimed at eliminating the epidemics of bacterial meningitis, reduce deaths from the disease by 70 per cent and halve the number of cases. Meningitis is a serious disease in which there is inflammation of the […]
News

FG vows to probe VIPs who breached airport protocols

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has vowed that the alleged breach of airport protocols by some dignitaries will be investigated. The minister said if the individuals were found guilty, they are likely to be imprisoned for not less than two months. According to Sirika, so far, three dignitaries have been alleged to have flouted […]
News

After 9 months, Maiduguri power project a huge relief –Zulum

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja and Ahmed Miringa

Cut off from power supply for the past nine months, Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum has described the groundbreaking ceremony of the Maiduguri and Environs Emergency Power Project (MEPP) as a huge relief to the people of the state. According to him, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s (NNPC) commercial investments in the 50mw […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica