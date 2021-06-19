ORMAN ESIN: Akwa Ibom is Nigeria’s best kept secret

Akwa Ibom State for close and discerning observers or visitors to the state, your discovery is that the state is quietly cooking a savoury broth in different aspects of the economy and human development, waiting to be served simmering to the world.

This much was alluded to recently by the state Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, Orman Esin, who put on the garb of a professional salesman at the Abuja Jabamah 2021 event held at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, to market what many may tend as the secret revolution brewing in the state to the public.

He was quite effective and convincing in his presentation, tagged; Akwa Ibom: Nigeria’s Tourists destination/ investors’ haven. Esin captivated the rapt audience with his well crafted and detailed presentation, in which he not only highlighted the various projects ongoing in the state and the dream of the government and people of the state to make their state the real destination for tourists and investors in Nigeria.

Esin rightly described Akwa Ibom as ‘Nigeria’s best kept secret,’ based on the spate of industrial revolution going on quietly in the state, which is not yet obvious to the outside world. According to him, one factor that has helped the state in focusing on it industrial revolution, is the fact that it has had a stable politics since the dawn of democracy in Nigeria in 1999, as the leaders that have emerged over the period have not allowed politics to distract them from the corporate goal of developing the state into a thriving modern enclave.

‘‘Akwa Ibom is a lucky state to have had successive governments that don’t allow politics to become hindrance to its development since 1999,’’ said Esin. He commended the efforts of the past leaders and that of the present governor, Udoh Emmanuel, whom he said has committed a lot of resources in transforming the state from the status of a ‘civil servant state’ to an ‘industrial state.’

To drive home his point about the quiet industrial revolution taking place in the state, he eloquently presented the success story of Ibom Air, which about two year into its existence has taken Nigerian aviation by storm. No noise was made prior to its operation as it quietly made its entrance to the scene and walked its way in a magical fashion to the top and consciousness of the travelling public.

He held up the airline as the standard bearer of the ongoing economic revolution in the state, describing it as the ‘pride of Akwa Ibom.’ ‘‘Ibom Air is the pride of Akwa Ibom,’’ said the elated Esin even as he further disclosed that: ‘‘We have everything but there is one thing in Nigeria today that no other state has, we have Ibom Air.’’ According to him, ‘‘the state prides itself with numerous natural resources, historical heritage sites and world class infrastructure, which makes it Nigeria’s choice destination and an investors haven.’’ His presentation, he said; ‘‘seeks to showcase and inform the world of the uncommon potentials strategically located in the state.’’

That set the tone for his regaling the audience in an enthralling manner with highlight of some of the major developmental projects being put in place in all fronts in the state. The list include: 21storey smart complex; which is the tallest architectural masterpiece in the South/South region of Nigeria, the most ICT compliant intelligence structure, set to host any known corporate organisation in the Nigeria oil and gas industry. With the tower as high as 108.8 meters, the 21 storey, a five star business accommodation, occupies a construction area of 18, 639.50 meters square on a massive site area of 48,200.00 meters square, making room for a 500 capacity car park; St Gabriel Coconut Oil factory; investing in coconut plantation and coconut refinery, as coconut oil is the new global cash cow; Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort; situated on a rich palm forest vegetation, spanning 174 hectares of land, is a premier golf resort in the South South region of Nigeria; Ibom International Stadium – Next of Champion; Located on Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Boulevard, is marvel to behold and has played host to a number of international football matches and sundry events over the years; Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company; is the largest disposable syringe factory in Africa.

It produces three types of disposable syringes (2ml, 5ml and 10ml); Manufacturing Services Limited (MSMSL) 😉 the largest of its kind in West Africa. MSMSL produces single phase and three phase electricity meters, including light weight, slim skeletal and compact meters for pole top installation, pre-payment meters, split meters, standard one unit electricity meters, bulk electricity meters, maximum demand meters and smart electricity meters; AKEES Toothpick/Pencil Factory; is the first operational pencil production factory in Nigeria and it produces 20,000 pieces of pencils in eight hours and 50, 000kg of toothpick per week; Ibom Multi-Specialty Hospital; is the first tertiary care hospital in Nigeria built to provide high quality, cost effective, premium standard healthcare service to reverse medical tourism in the country and across West Africa; Ibom Tropicana Mall; is modern class leisure and business resort located in the centre of Uyo; Ibom Deep Sea Port; Ibom Power Plant; is one of the foremost operational independent power plants in Nigeria and the first and only independent power producer (supplying power to the national grid) in Akwa Ibom; Victor Attah International Airport; the airport is designed to handle larger aircraft operations, including Boeing 787 and A380 aircraft while a new international terminal building is currently under construction; Kings Flour Mill; for the production of high quality wheat flour and agro-allied products, with a production capacity of 500 metric tons per day; International Worship Centre; located in Uyo and currently under construction, it is design to boost spiritual, physical and emotional growth of the people and encourage religious tourism; The Amalgamation House; located in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of the state, it was the former office of Sir Frederick Lord Lugard where he declared the amalgamation of the Northern and Southern Protectorate in 1914; Sir Lord Lugard’s Residence; Also situated in Ikot Abasi, it is where Lugard and the wife, Laura once lived District Officer (DO) Quarters (1914); like the others is in Ikot Abasi and was the official quarters of the district officers then; Mary Slessor Memorial Carin; is where the late missionary lived and died and it is located in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area; Mary Slessor’s Private Chapel; and Mary Slessor’s Leprosy Bathing Bay, both located in Obot Itu, Itu Local Government Area; Qua Iboe Church; is the first Qua Iboe Church in Nigeria, founded by late Reverend Samuel Alexander Bill in 1887 and located in Ukpenekang, Ibeno Local Government Area; The Oldest Bible in Nigeria (1859); it is owned by Reverend Samuel Alexander Bill; Bridge of No Return; located in Ikot Abasi, Women War Memorial Museum; is also located in Ikot Abasi and contains the roll call of women who lost their lives in the protest, with paintings, sculptures and exhibits depicting the era; Old Piccadilly Square is now where you have Ibom Connection and Plaza in Uyo. It is the centre of the city and where the Union Jack was lowered in 1960; and Magistrate Court, which was the first magistrate court in the Old Itu Division built in 1903. Other heritage sites in the state include: Slave Boat, which is displayed at the Marina section of Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Nwanaiba; Keith Nicklin’s Statue; located in Oron, is a British anthropologist, who rebuilt the Oron Museum in 1975; Scoa Trading Post; is an old trading post for the SCOA Group in the late18th Century and located in Marina, Itu Local Government Area; The Utta Ewa Waterfront; is in one of the oldest fishing communities and trading post during the colonial era, located Ikot Abasi Local Government Area; Okopedi Market, is located in Itu; Usaka Virgin Beach Resort is located in Obot Akara Local Government Area; Ibibio Union Museum; the edice is located in Uyo, in the famous Udo Udoma Avenue; Ibeno Beach, is the longest beach in West Africa and located in Ibeno Local Government Area; and Raffia Market, is located in Ikot Ekpene and is very famous. Culinary is another area of strength for the state, with some of its indigenous cuisines most sought after in the country. It has also over the years curated a number of landmarks events, which include Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols Festival, the largest gathering of carol singers in Nigeria and was officially certified as the largest gathering of carol singers in the world by Guinness World Records on December 13, 2014. Esin ended his presentation with an open invitation to everyone to visit the state to explore to their taste and fill as the state has a mixed blend of bouquet in the offing for all. His final words were: ‘‘Akwa Ibom State is Nigeria’s best kept secret, so watch out and visit to have some fun.’’

