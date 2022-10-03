Oro General Hospital renovation is 85% completed – Project Manager

The General Hospital, Oro in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State under renovation is at 85% completion and expected to be delivered to the state government soon.

The Project Manager, Theophilus Kusimo, stated this to journalists, during a visit to the site. He said: “Our delivery is very close. Our time schedule now is to ensure that the wards and the main operating system of the hospital is in place first to move doctors to their permanent offices.

“We will then do the theatre last to avoid any infection into the place. All we have left now is the theatre and administrative block. “We are towards our completion. The project is at 85% completion generally. “At the moment, what we are doing is puttingourfittings in place. Our electricals have beendone90%, ourplumbing fittings are 70% done.

“Areas that we want to hand over in the next three weeks are places we are working on presently. “Painting job has been done 70% for outside while internal is 80%. “We have five main structures: wards, operating theatres, pharmacy, laboratory and administrative quarters with general store.”

