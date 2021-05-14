Oroma Amadi, Tbliss Fashion CEO speak on new store

A new online clothing store, Tbliss Fashion, launches in Nigeria and is offering customers quality fashion items at affordable rates. The online store, which is powered by Oroms Empire recently, commenced operations in Nigeria, USA and Canada. The store is focused on men’s and women’s wears, children’s clothes, shoes, accessories, and other fashion styles. Since the coronavirus pandemic, many businesses have gone online, leveraging the safety and convenience online shopping provides to serve their customers. The store aims to offer stylish top-notch quality products to online shoppers around the globe with an eye at expansion. “Creating Tbliss fashion is a dream come true for us and we believe in providing trendy and stylish outfits for young adults, women, men and children,” said CEO of Tbliss Fashion, Oroma Amadi. “We also understand the economic situation the world has been thrown into, that’s why we ensure our prices are economical. Our distinction is in the quality of our products, all items are imported from Turkey and we guarantee the best quality.”
