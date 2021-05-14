Arts & Entertainments

Oroma Amadi, Tbliss Fashion CEO, speaks on new store

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

A new online clothing store, Tbliss Fashion, launches in Nigeria and is offering customers quality fashion items at affordable rates. The online store, which is powered by Oroms Empire recently, commenced operations in Nigeria, USA and Canada. The store is focused on men’s and women’s wears, children’s clothes, shoes, accessories, and other fashion styles. Since the coronavirus pandemic, many businesses have gone online, leveraging the safety and convenience online shopping provides to serve their customers. The store aims to offer stylish top-notch quality products to online shoppers around the globe with an eye at expansion. “Creating Tbliss fashion is a dream come true for us and we believe in providing trendy and stylish outfits for young adults, women, men and children,” said CEO of Tbliss Fashion, Oroma Amadi. “We also understand the economic situation the world has been thrown into, that’s why we ensure our prices are economical. Our distinction is in the quality of our products, all items are imported from Turkey and we guarantee the best quality.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Crew disembarks lady from commercial flight over ‘expensive bag’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A lady created a scene in a commercial Nigerian flight on Wednesday after she refused to have her expensive bag stored in the luggage cabinet. The lady in question who booked an ‘Economy seat’ on a commercial Airpeace flight claimed that her bag is too expensive to be store in space provided for housing luggage […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Erica emerges HoH again as 6 housemates up for possible eviction

Posted on Author Reporter

    Ngozi ‘Erica’ Nlewedim has emerged the seventh head of house (HoH) at the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality TV show. The 26-year-old actress cum commercial model from Imo state saw off competition from other housemates after securing the highest points during a keenly contested game on Monday. She, thereafter, picked Nelson Enwerem […]
Arts & Entertainments

Toyin Abraham excited as Prophetess makes over N43m in 4 days

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham is excited as she keeps breaking her own records. Recently, the actress shared a piece of good news with her fans and followers. According to her, the ‘Prophetess’ movie where she plays the lead role made over N43m in its opening weekend. The mother of one said that the amount of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica