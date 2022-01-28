Oromoni: Dowen College Founding Chairman, Board Members retire

The Founder and Chairman of the Board of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State, Dr. Olumide Phillips, and all members of the school’s Board have stepped down.

The news of their retirement was contained in a statement on January 27 signed by Tomi Borisade on behalf of the school.

A new generation described as seasoned professionals are expected to take over from them.

The new leaders are expected to run with the vision of the school and reposition it for greater heights.

The decision of the Board members to step down was informed by the need to inject new blood into the running of the school and reposition it for greater heights.

Announcing their exit, the statement said: “More significantly, the founding members of the Board of Governors including the Founder and Chairman of the Board, Dr. O. Olumide Phillips (Ph.D., FNSE, FNSChe, FAEng) who have worked tirelessly over the years to develop outstanding children both in and out of the school, have chosen to retire and pass the baton of change to a new generation of seasoned professionals who will run with the vision, leadership passion, commitment and values they have worked rigorously to establish.

“This will also enhance communication and effectiveness with the Parents Teachers Forum. Their good works cannot be allowed to go in vain and they are keen to ensure that.”

The school also regretted the unfortunate loss of Sylvester Oromoni, praying that his soul rests in perfect peace.

It said: “May God grant the Oromoni family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. We pray we will never experience such an unfortunate incident in our community again. Sylvester’s demise has left all of us at Dowen College deeply saddened.

“Our students, staff, and community have been affected by the news surrounding his passing and we find ourselves navigating uncharted waters.”

The school said earlier in the statement: “For over 24 years, Dowen College Lagos has been able to build a strong exemplary educational institution with high moral values and a culture of enviable track record.”

Going forward, the statement informed that the school had thought about how best to serve the interest of the public and continue a better oversight function within the school.

To this end, the school informed that it is reviewing its policies with parents, staff and students to ensure strict compliance and that best practices are adhered to.

Dowen College said it will not hesitate to relieve anyone responsible for administrative lapses in the discharge of the duties of their positions.

It stated: “We are keen on ensuring that this type of situation never arises again.”

The school has also decided to bring in external consultants to work with its management over the next few months to ensure that high standards and best practices are upheld and implemented where they are needed.

It said: “They will assess the policies, processes, and practices of the school and work to reassure our stakeholders of the quality and standards of education we provide.

“We have been working with the Lagos State Ministry of Education and taken on board their guidance and suggestions with regard to various areas of improvement.

“We will implement infrastructural changes to the hostels and school facilities to enhance safety and oversight within the school premises” the statement reads It expressed confidence that the new chapter would be one of collective re-dedication to excellence.

“We want our students to always be very proud of their school and our community to be assured of our best intentions at all times. “Education is the bedrock of our society.

“Dowen College is resolute in ensuring that we raise highly intellectual men and women with the best values who will positively develop and transform our country and their generation. We hope to do this with Gods’ help and everyone’s support.”

