Oromoni’s death: Lagos clears Dowen students, staff of complicity

The Lagos State government has exonerated five students and five employees of Dowen College of any complicity in the death of a 12-year-old student of the school, Sylvester Oromoni jnr, who died on November 30, 2020, after efforts to save his life proved abortive. They were cleared through a Legal Advice issued and signed by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Ms. Adetutu Osinusi, which indicated that police investigation and the two autopsies conducted on the body of the deceased does not link any of the suspects to the unfortunate incident.

The students cleared by the legal advice are; Favour Benjamin (16), Edward Begue (16), Ansel Temile (14), Kenneth Inyang (15) and Micheal Kashamu (15). The school employees exonerated are; Celina Uduak, Valentine Igboekweze, Hammed Ayomo Bariyu, Adesanya Olusesan Olusegun and one, Adeyemi. The manager of the school building located in Lekki, Kingsley Otuaro, was also cleared.

The Legal Advice dated January 4, 2022, was addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) and Chief Magistrate Olatunbosun Adeola. The Advice disclosed that the interim and final autopsy reports issued by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and Toxicology Report of PostMortem samples revealed the cause of death as Septicaemia, Lobar Pneumonia with Acute Pyelonephritis, Pyomyositis of the right ankle and Acute Bacteria Pneumonia due to severe Sepsis. It also indicated that the first report at the Central Hospital, Warri, on December 2, 2021 (with only the Investigating Police Officer and representatives of the family in attendance) and an interim report dated December 10, 2021 was issued by the Pathologist pending the result of Toxicology screen. It added that following results of Toxicology, a final report dated December 30, 2021 was issued and revealed cause of death as Acute Bacteria Pneumonia due to severe Sepsis. Consequently, it was concluded by the state that there is no prima facie case of murder, involuntary manslaughter and or malicious administering of poison with Intent to harm against the suspects. The state also directed that all the suspects should be released if they are still in custody.

The Legal Advice reads: “After carefully considering the facts available in the duplicate case file, more particularly, the interim and final Autopsy Reports issued by Lagos State University Teaching Hospital dated December 21 and 31, 2021 respectively, Report of Medical Practitioner issued by Central Hospital dated December 30, 2021 and Toxicology Report of PostMortem samples dated December 24, 2021 carried out on late Sylvester Oromoni “Deceased” whichrevealedthecauseof death as Septicaemia, Lobar Pneumonia with Acute Pyelonephritis, Pyomyositis of the right ankle and Acute Bacteria Pneumonia due to severe Sepsis.

“This Office is of the view that there is no prima facie case of murder, involuntary manslaughter and or malicious administering of poison with intent to harm against Page B1 – Kenneth Inyang, Page B2-Ansel Oritsebemigho Temile, Page B3-Edward Begue, Page B4- Michael Kashamu and Page BS-5 Benjamin Favour Ikechukwu contrary to sections 223, 224 and 243 of the Criminal Law, Laws of Lagos State 2015 respectively. “The facts as contained in the duplicate case file reveal that on November 20 and 21, 2021, the Deceased, a student of Dowen College Lagos allegedly suffered injuries while playing football with his friends, causing him to limp. It was alleged that as a result of the discomfort from the injuries sustained, the deceased was taken to the school’s sickbay. “He was later released to his family on November 23, 2021 for furthermedicalattention.

Whilst in Lagos, an x-ray was conducted when the deceased was complaining of pains in his legs. “Further facts in the duplicate casefile reveal that the father of the Deceased took him to Warri on the November 26, 2021. Whilst in Warri, the deceased was treated at home by a family doctor. While receiving treatment at home, the deceased was alleged to have revealed to a family friend, the names of some senior students who beat him for refusing to join a secret group and that the said seniors forcefully administered obnoxious substance into his system through the mouth. “The deceased was taken to a Diagnostic Centre in Warri for a scan on November 29, 2021 and the result revealed hepatomegaly possibly due to acute viral hepatitis. On the 7th day (November 30, 2021) of the Deceased returning to Warri when his condition deteriorated, the Deceased was rushed to a hospital and allegedly died while being rushed to the hospital.

“Consequently, two postmortem examinations were carried out on the deceased, the first at the Central Hospital, Warri on December 2, 2021 (with only the Investigating Police Officer and representatives of the family in attendance) and an interim report dated December 10, 2021 was issued by the Pathologist pending the result of Toxicology screen. Following results of Toxicology, a final Report dated December 30, 2021 was issued and revealed cause of death as Acute Bacteria Pneumonia due to severe Sepsis. “On December 13, 2021, the body of the deceased was brought to Lagos for a second post-mortem examination with the consent of the deceased’s family.

The second post-mortem was carried out by a Pathologist in the Department of Forensic Pathology, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) on December 14, 2021 in the presence of the seven (7) Pathologists (the Pathologist who performed the first autopsy from Central Hospital, Warri representing the family of the Deceased, four (4) other Pathologists representing the family of the suspects andtwo(2) otherPathologistsfrom LASUTH) and three (3) Police Officers. “The interim and full Autopsy Reports of the Pathologist dated December 21 and 31, 2021 revealed cause of death as Septicaemia, Lobar Pneumonia with Acute Pyelonephritis, Pyomyositis of the right ankle.”

