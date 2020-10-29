News

Oronsaye: Judge threatens to close prosecution’s case

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday threatened to close the prosecution’s case in the ongoing trial of former Head of Service, Stephen Oronsaye. That is if the prosecution failed to call witnesses at the next adjourned date. The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, said this after the prosecution counsel, O.A Atolagbe, failed to call a witness on Tuesday and called only one witness on yesterday. “At the next adjourn date, if theprosecutionisunableto proceed with this case, I will make an order foreclosing their case”, the judge held.

Atolagbe, however, explained to the court that his inability to bring his witnesses to court was owing to the protests across the country. He added that it was only by stroke of luck that the witness who testified on Wednesday, Mr Nurudeen Suleiman, was able to fly to Abuja from Kano to give evidence. Earlier, while being led in evidence by Atolagbe, Suleiman, an operative with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) told the court that he was part of the team that undertook biometric verification at the office of the Head of Service. Suleiman also told the court that his team, in the course of the biometric verification carried out investigation on some fictitious contracts. The witness told the court that his team discovered that some contractors were paid for contracts that did not exist.

