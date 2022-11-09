News Top Stories

Oronsaye Report: N’Assembly urged to save NOA from merger

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

The National Assembly has been urged to spare the National Orientation Agency (NOA) from the ongoing plans to merge or scrap some agencies and parastatals of the Federal Government as part of efforts to reduce the cost of governance in the country. A former Director General of the NOA, Alhaji Idi Farouk, who made the appeal in Abuja, argued that it would be wrong to tamper with the current status of the agency giving the strategic role it plays in several facets of the Nigerian society.

The agency, he said, should be allowed to remain as a parastatals Farouk said the appeal became necessary because the Federal Government was planning to prune down agencies, parastatals and commissions following a review of the Oronsaye’s Panel Report.

The said report had recommended that “the functions of the NOA be transferred to the Department of Public Communication of the Federal Ministry of Information, while the 774 offices of the Agency in the LGAs be closed and its staff redeployed within the Federal Civil Service after staff audit.”

In a letter dated November 4, and addressed to Sen. Ahmad Lawan, the President of the Senate, Farouk said rather than merging NOA with any other agency, the organisation needs to be strengthened, particularly for the purpose of enhancing the socio-political, economic and cultural transformation of the country.

Hesaidtheagencyisstatutorily saddled with the mandate to sensitise, orientate, enlighten and mobilise the general public to be aware and buy – in to government policies and programmes. “It is also to provide feedback from the citizenry to government as well as promote national cohesion, peaceful coexistence, unity, value reorientation, patriotism, political and civil education for national development.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ikpeazu to fresh graduates: Look beyond your certificates

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Aba Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has urged the pioneer graduates of Clifford University (CLU), Owerrinta in Abia State to apply all they have acquired in the  institution for their development, rather than relying on the honours written in their certificates.   Ikpeazu gave the advice during the graduation of the Alpha Graduating Class of […]
News

GOV EMMANUEL FELICITATES AIR VICE MARSHAL MFON EKPOH

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…Attributes elevation to diligence in service Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has described the recent elevation of Mfon Ekpoh, to the rank of Air Vice-Marshal as a reward for diligence in service to God, the nation and humanity. Governor Emmanuel was speaking at the  Redeemed Christian Church of God, Region 14 Headquarters, Edet Akpan Avenue, Uyo […]
News

Umahi: Direct primaries can truncate democracy in Nigeria

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

Chairman, South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, Thursday warned that direct primaries can derail or truncate democracy in the country if national assembly insist on going ahead with it He therefore urged the National Assembly to rethink the contentious direct primaries stipulation it inserted into the electoral act amendment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica