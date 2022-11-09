Oronsaye Report: N’Assembly urged to save NOA from merger

The National Assembly has been urged to spare the National Orientation Agency (NOA) from the ongoing plans to merge or scrap some agencies and parastatals of the Federal Government as part of efforts to reduce the cost of governance in the country. A former Director General of the NOA, Alhaji Idi Farouk, who made the appeal in Abuja, argued that it would be wrong to tamper with the current status of the agency giving the strategic role it plays in several facets of the Nigerian society.

The agency, he said, should be allowed to remain as a parastatals Farouk said the appeal became necessary because the Federal Government was planning to prune down agencies, parastatals and commissions following a review of the Oronsaye’s Panel Report.

The said report had recommended that “the functions of the NOA be transferred to the Department of Public Communication of the Federal Ministry of Information, while the 774 offices of the Agency in the LGAs be closed and its staff redeployed within the Federal Civil Service after staff audit.”

In a letter dated November 4, and addressed to Sen. Ahmad Lawan, the President of the Senate, Farouk said rather than merging NOA with any other agency, the organisation needs to be strengthened, particularly for the purpose of enhancing the socio-political, economic and cultural transformation of the country.

Hesaidtheagencyisstatutorily saddled with the mandate to sensitise, orientate, enlighten and mobilise the general public to be aware and buy – in to government policies and programmes. “It is also to provide feedback from the citizenry to government as well as promote national cohesion, peaceful coexistence, unity, value reorientation, patriotism, political and civil education for national development.”

