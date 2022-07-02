Oronsaye Report: SGF inaugurates white paper panel to review parastatals, others

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has inaugurated the White Paper panel to review parastatals, agencies and commissions created from 2014. Former Head of Service, Ebele Okeke, has been named the Chairman of the committee. Mustapha, while inaugurating the panel at a short ceremony in Abuja stated that the committee has six weeks to submit its report.

He said: “I look forward to working with you on delivering this assignment. I noticed that we did not put a time limit, but I would ask that we have this report turned in as quickly as possible within a period of six weeks.” According to him, the six weeks duration was to allow for the commencement of the implementation process after approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC). Stressing that the government has been worried by the increase in cost of governance at the face of dwindling revenue, the SGF, said: “You will all agree with me that the in-

ability to implement the report of the Committee on restructuring and rationalisation of Federal Government parastatals, agencies and commissions is costing the government highly. “This cost grows higher, and the situation is further worsened by the fact that new agencies are being created on a daily basis,” he explained. To address the challenges, two panels were set up in 2021, he added. One of the committees, headed by Gonji Bukar, was to review the Steve Oronsaye report while the second chaired by former Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Ms Ama People was constituted to review agencies set up since 2014.

Mustapha expressed his readiness to work with the new Committee on delivering the assignment faster, adding that that was why he gave them six weeks. “If you can do that we would appreciate it. So, we will begin the processes of the implementation of this report. If not, as you are sitting and preparing a white paper, you will hear that one other committee or another agency has sprung up. “So, as quickly as possible, if you can turn in your report, that will begin the processes of really having the Federal Executive Council consider that along with a review that was undertaken by the Goni Bukar Aji on the Oransaye report and its white paper,” he pleaded.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...