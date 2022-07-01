News

Oronsaye Report: SGF inaugurates White Paper panel to review parastatals, others

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has inaugurated the White Paper panel to review parastatals, agencies and commissions created from 2014.

Former Head of Service, Ebele Okeke, has been named the Chairman of the committee.

Mustapha, while inaugurating the panel at a short ceremony in Abuja stated that the committee has six weeks to submit its report.

He said: “I look forward to working with you on delivering this assignment. I noticed that we did not put a time limit, but I would ask that probably we have this report turned in as quickly as possible within a period of six weeks.”

According to him, the six-week duration was to allow for the commencement of the implementation process after approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

 

