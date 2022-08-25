Orosanye Report: FG receives draft white paper reports

The Federal Government has received the Draft White Paper on the Amal Pepple Committee report on new Parastatal Agencies and Commissions created between 2012 and 2021.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, who received the draft copy from the Ebele Okeke-led White Paper Drafting Committee, also noted that the high cost of government in the country and the revenue challenges being experience are of serious concern to the government.

Mustapha, who commended the committee for completing the assignment within the six-week timeline, also assured that all that is necessary would be done to ensure that no sector of governance is neglected.

According to him, some of the recommendations by the white paper drafting committee would be considered as low-hanging fruits that would be implemented immediately after approval.

“It is important to note that the high cost of governance in Nigeria and revenue challenges being experienced in the midst of competing societal demands are of serious concern to the Federal Government.

“All necessary things would be done to ensure that no sector was neglected. I have no doubt in my mind that the knowledge, experience and expertise members brought to bear in the cause of the assignment, would guide the Federal Government in addressing the high cost of governance and other associated problems.

“I am pleased to receive the report of the Engr. Ebele Okeke Committee that was constituted to draft a White Paper on the Amal Pepple Committee report on new Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions created between 2012 and 2021.

“This is a further demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to reposition the Public Service for effective service delivery,” Mustapha said.

