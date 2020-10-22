Health

Orphan seeks N6m for eye cancer surgery in India

A seven-year-old ophan, ShimadooMonday Aver wholosthistwoparentstofamer-FulaniherdsmencrisisinBenueStatethree yearsago, hasappealedtokind-heartedNigerians, philanthropists, publica ndp rivateo rganisationsf or donationof N6,100,000 financialsupport to carry out corrective eye cancer surgery.

 

Shimadoo from Apese, Gboko Local Government Area (LGA) in Benue State, currently suffers a form of eye cancer, a tumour covering his right eye which has been diagnosed as Orbita Teratoma.

 

He has consequently asked for funding support to enable him access surgery to remove the tumour that has covered the eye. Consultant Radiologist, Dr. M.E. Aroru who conducted the CT scan at the Conquest Medical Imaging Limited at Nnewi, described Shimadoo’s condition as Right Orbital Malignant Lesion.

 

However, Dr. Aditya Gupta and Head of Neurosurgery at the Artemis Hospital, Haryana, India which has agreed to carry out the surgery said, the patient would require investigation followed by orbitotomy and excision of tumour.

 

Giving the details, Gupta stated that the investigation will cost USD1,000; surgery cost: USD, 7,500; total hospital stay – five days, while total stay in India is four weeks. He added that the surgery’s success rate is 95 per cent. Monday Obochi, a hotel manager and uncle of Shimadoo told the New Telegraph that the problem started two years ago when the patient experienced persistent echitch around his right eye.

 

Although, it was ignored one month afterwards that part of his eye had shown another colour that was different from his complexion. Local herbal treatment was applied, but Shimadoo did not get a relief, but six months afterwards, that part of his eyes had swolen and overshadowed his right eye.

 

However, the relations of Shimadoo took him the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Makurdi where CT scan and Biopsy were carried out. Several strikes which delayed the treatment prompted the family to take him to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi, Anambra State, where he was referred to the Artemis Hospital, Haryana, India for the surgery. Obochi said the inability of Shimadoo’s family to fund the treatment warranted the public appeal for financial support.

 

People who are willing to assist Shimadoo should pay into: Account number: Aver Monday, 0077923412, Union Bank. For more information about Shimadoo and how to reach him, interested persons may reach his uncle Mr Obochi on telephone number: 0902 686 0956.

