Ortom accuses FG of selective fight against corruption

Irked by increasing wave of corruption in the country, Benue State Govermor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday accused the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari of been selective in the fight against corruption. Governor Ortom said most corrupt Nigerians who should have been arrested and imprisoned were walking freely on the streets in the country as sacred cows after stealing billions of naira. He also lamented the marginalisation of Benue State in appointments and distribution of projects by the Federal Government.

The governor made his position clear while addressing Benue youths as part of activities marking this year’s International Youth Day celebration at the Government House, Makurdi. “The fight against corruption in this country is selective, there are sacred cows that are untouched despite the huge sums of monies they have stolen.

“There are cases of highly placed people who have stolen huge sums of money and nothing is happening to them they are walking freely on the streets Governor Ortom noted also that leaders of the country at the various levels, had failed the people who they swore by the constitution to protect, maintaining that greed was now the order of the day. He added that as a result of such endemic corruption, people holding elective positions, including himself, were often confronted with enormous challenges in the task of contributing their quota to the development of the society. According to the governor, only God could save Nigerians from the present excruciating economic hardship.

