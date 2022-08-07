Ortom acknowledges impact of TETFund on educational devt

…urges FG to replicate same in other sectors

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has acknowledged the positive impact of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in the growth of the educational subsector in the country. Governor Ortom said this when he received the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc Sonny Echono, when he paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Makurdi. The Governor said he was impressed with the laudable achievements of TETFund as an agency of the Federal Government, pointing out that the foot-prints of the agency were visible in most tertiary institutions across the country. Also, he called on the Federal Government to understudy the successes recorded by the agency and replicate the same in other sectors of the economy, particularly in the area of improving the security of the nation. The governor praised the dedication and commitment of the TETFund boss, Arc. Echono in the previous assignments he has handled, such as Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, as well as the President of the Nigerian Institute of Architects. Governor Ortom commended the TETFund boss for also making the state proud in his current responsibility as the Executive Secretary of the education agency. He assured Arc. Echono of the unflinching support of the state government to enable him succeed in his responsibility, stressing that “our prayers are with you to finish strong.” Earlier, Echono had informed the Governor that he was in the state to inspect TETFund sponsored projects at the Benue State University and Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University as well as to ascertain other areas of interventions for the institutions. He lauded Governor Ortom for what he described as his “uncommon determination to guarantee the security of lives and property of Benue people” and prayed to God to sustain the Governor’s quest for the common good of citizens. The TETFund boss pointed out that “Benue State has a comparative advantage in human capital investment,” noting that people of the state were among the best brains contributing to the growth of the nation’s economy especially in the educational subsector.

