Ortom advocates devolution of powers to states to tackle insecurity

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday again advocated for the devolution of powers from the Federal Government, particularly in control of security architecture to enable states to tackle the growing security challenges. Ortom spoke at St. Athanasius Catholic Parish, Gbajimba, headquarters of Guma Local Government Area, during a thanksgiving mass in honour of his Principal Special Assistant on Special Duties, Abrahams Kwaghngu. The governor maintained that it was high time the Federal Government allowed state governments to operate State Police to handle the rising insecurity challenges confronting the nation. He maintained that the situation where only the Federal Government was controlling the commanding structures of security agencies was not good enough for the effective protection of the lives and property in the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...