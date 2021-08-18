Ortom advocates more resources to states, LGs by RMAFC

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday advocated for allocation of more funds to states and local governments in the country from the federation’s account. The governor made the call when he received the Federal Commissioner, Revenue Mobilisation Allication and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) representing Benue State, Mr. Adaa Maagbe, during a sensitisation tour of the state. The RMAFC is on a tour to sensitise the nation and receive inputs on appropriate revenue sharing formula for the country. Governor Ortom suggested that local governments take 23 per cent of the federal allocation, states 42 percent while the Federal Government goes home with 35 per cent.

