Ortom advocates more resources to states, LGs by RMAFC

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday advocated for allocation of more funds to states and local governments in the country from the federation’s account. The governor made the call when he received the Federal Commissioner, Revenue Mobilisation Allication and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) representing Benue State, Mr. Adaa Maagbe, during a sensitisation tour of the state. The RMAFC is on a tour to sensitise the nation and receive inputs on appropriate revenue sharing formula for the country. Governor Ortom suggested that local governments take 23 per cent of the federal allocation, states 42 percent while the Federal Government goes home with 35 per cent.
FG to sanction DisCos selling meters
The Federal Government has said that it will sanction any electricity distribution company (DisCo) or its representatives selling meters or asking Nigerians to pay money to get the item. The Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure, Mr. Ahmed Zakari, gave the warning yesterday at a stakeholders’ engagement on electricity tariff, organised by the FGN/NLC-TUC […]
Okoro hails Ideato LG chair, Madiwe, over B.Sc degree, sterling performance
Real estate guru, Meckson Okoro, has hailed the Chairman of Ideato North Local Government Area, Hon. Chief (Mrs) Gloria Uche Mbadiwe, over her recent Bsc certification and sterling performances in office. At the recent graduation ceremony of the institution, the Chancellor of Gregory University, Professor Gregory Ibe, was pictured handing over a Bsc Degree […]
Lagos Commissioner: Lagos spends N1m daily on COVID-19 patients
Lagos State government yesterday revealed that it spent between N100, 000 and N1m daily to treat a coronavirus patient depending on the seriousness of the case on the patient. New Telegraph gathered in arriving at the amount, the cost of feeding, drugs, accommodation, services provided by the healthcare givers among others and other logistics were […]
