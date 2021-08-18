News

Ortom advocates more resources to states, LGs by RMAFC

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday advocated for allocation of more funds to states and local governments in the country from the federation’s account. The governor made the call when he received the Federal Commissioner, Revenue Mobilisation Allication and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) representing Benue State, Mr. Adaa Maagbe, during a sensitisation tour of the state. The RMAFC is on a tour to sensitise the nation and receive inputs on appropriate revenue sharing formula for the country. Governor Ortom suggested that local governments take 23 per cent of the federal allocation, states 42 percent while the Federal Government goes home with 35 per cent.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG to sanction DisCos selling meters

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has said that it will sanction any electricity distribution company (DisCo) or its representatives selling meters or asking Nigerians to pay money to get the item. The Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure, Mr. Ahmed Zakari, gave the warning yesterday at a stakeholders’ engagement on electricity tariff, organised by the FGN/NLC-TUC […]
News

Okoro hails Ideato LG chair, Madiwe, over B.Sc degree, sterling performance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Real estate guru, Meckson Okoro, has hailed the Chairman of Ideato North Local Government Area, Hon. Chief (Mrs) Gloria Uche Mbadiwe, over her recent Bsc certification and sterling performances in office. At the recent graduation ceremony of the institution, the Chancellor of Gregory University, Professor Gregory Ibe, was pictured handing over a Bsc Degree […]
News

Lagos Commissioner: Lagos spends N1m daily on COVID-19 patients

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government yesterday revealed that it spent between N100, 000 and N1m daily to treat a coronavirus patient depending on the seriousness of the case on the patient. New Telegraph gathered in arriving at the amount, the cost of feeding, drugs, accommodation, services provided by the healthcare givers among others and other logistics were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica