Ortom advocates synergy of security agencies to fight crime

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday advocated for greater synergy between security agencies and relevant stakeholders in the fight against all forms of crime in the country.

Governor Ortom stated this during a virtual presentation titled: “Security and National Development in Nigeria: A Case Study of Benue State,” to participants of the Executive, Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 13 of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) who were on study tour of Benue State.

Speaking on the incessant farmers and herders’ conflicts, the governor said ranching of herds remained the most effective way of preventing constant crisis between farmers and Fulani herdsmen, stressing that ranching was the best option in today’s global realities.

He called for adequate funding and training of security forces, including Community Policing and Community Volunteer Guards, among others, to be able to effectively confront security challenges, pointing out that mediation and dialogue approaches by government delegates and traditional rulers would also be helpful.

The governor, who acknowledged the adverse impact of insecurity on economic development, expressed worry that intrastate conflicts had caused millions of deaths of civilians and had also phased out basic public services and state institutions leading to extensive poverty among the people. Governor Ortom reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to guaranteeing the security of lives and property in all parts of Benue State.

