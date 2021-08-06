Ortom, Ajobena mourn as ex-Benue, Kano MILAD, Oneya, dies at 73

A former military administrator Kano and Benue states, Brig. General Dominic Oneya (rtd), died yesterday aged 73. Oneya, who hailed from Agbarho in Ughelli, reportedly died in his Effurun GRA residence in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State. He was military administrator of Kano from 1996 to 1998, and of Benue from 1998 to 1999.

The late former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) served in various Confederation of African Football (CAF) committees. He held several command positions in the Nigerian Army, including the Adjutant of 31 Infantry Battalion (1971-1972), Instructor at 4 Division Training School (1972– 1973) and Instructor at Nigerian Army Military Training College, Jaji (1975–1977). Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom lamented Oneya’s death.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, described his passing as “ a great loss to Nigeria and Benue State in particular.” Also lamenting his death, ex-Abia State military administrator and All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus member Air Vice Marshal Frank Ajobena described the deceased as a great Nigerian and an excellent military officer.

