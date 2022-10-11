News

Ortom, Alia in verbal war over running of Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has hit back at the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 governorship election Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia’s criticism of his approach to governance of the state.

Alia had said the state under Ortom has been thrown in “a dearth of leadership as evident in the inability of the PDP administration in the state to tap into the distinct and admirable natural and human resources the state is so endowed with”.

He spoke at a thanksgiving Mass organised by his mother’s kinsmen at St. Pius Catholic Church Nege, Ateku-Mbaanue- Mbatiav in the Gboko Local Government Area.

He said the non-payment of workers and pensioners has impoverished people, stressing that if elected governor in 2023, he will assemble people of like-minds in leadership to ease the sufferings of the people.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

