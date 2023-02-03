Ortom alleges Fulani elites targeting him for elimination

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom’s yesterday vowedto fight the killing of hispeoplebyinvadingterrorist herdsmen with the last pint of his blood. The governor also raised the alarm that some Fulani elites in the country are targeting to eliminate him. Ortom who disclosed this while addressing a world press conference at Government House in Makurdi, said the plot to eliminate him is allegedly being masterminded by former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Alhaji Lamido Sanusi. Ortom said the group which refused to name itself, accused him of being responsible for the recent killing of some pastoralists at Akwanaja in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State via a bomb attack. He said his detractors also “tried to link the Benue State Livestock Guards with the killings, claiming that the pastoralists were bombed on their way from Benue to Nasarawa states after they had retrieved their cattle”.
