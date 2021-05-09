Ortom: APC a failed political party, as Jime’s loyalists dump party for PDP

*We are stable despite defection, says APC

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State at the weekend described the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) as “a failed political party that cannot secure the lives and property of citizens as well as the economy of the country”.

The governor spoke at the defection ceremony in Makurdi where five APC ward chairmen led thousands of others to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

But the state chapter of the APC said: “It is still in strong winning status in Makurdi Local Government, despite the stage-managed defection news spreading from PDP camp in the state.”

The defectors, New Telegraph reliably learnt, are loyalists of the APC governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections, Barr. Emmanuel Jime.

Governor Ortom said that PDP was the only political party that would guarantee the security and economic survival of the country and assured them of equal rights and privileges in the party.

The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Terwase Orbunde, commended the defectors for taking a wise decision to dump the APC which he described as “a failed political party that could not secure lives and economy of the country”.