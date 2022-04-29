Ortom: APC has brought bloodshed, hardship to Nigerians

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said that the pockets of bloodshed being witnessed across the country as a result of killings by terrorists and the prevalent hardship going on in the country now are caused by the bad leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government. Besides, thegovernoralso lamented the nation’s worsening socio-economic situation, especially the unemploymentrateamong youths, which he said has risen to more than 40 per cent with a correspondingcollapseof the industrial sector. The governor made his feelings known at the swearing-in of two Special Advisers at the Government House in Makurdi. He insisted that the APC, indeed, has nothing to offer to Nigerians in its quest to return to power ahead of next year’s general election.
