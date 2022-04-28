Ortom: APC has brought bloodshed, hardship to Nigerians

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Thursday said that the pockets of bloodshed being witnessed across the country as a result of killings by terrorists and the endemic hardship is caused by the bad leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government.

Besides, the governor also lamented the worsening socio-economic downtown especially the unemployment rate which he said has risen to over 40 percent with a corresponding collapse of the industrial sector.

The governor disclosed his feelings at the swearing-in ceremony of two Special Advisers at the Government House in Makurdi.

He insisted that the APC, indeed, has nothing to offer to Nigerians in its quest to return to power ahead of next year’s general elections, saying that it was for that reason that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is fully prepared to rebuild and rescue the citizenry from the hardship inflicted on the people by the APC.

The governor expressed concern over the growing insecurity situation in the state due to recalcitrant invasion of communities by suspected Fulani militants that gave rise to increasing number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), noting that at least 60 percent of the farming population are now residing in IDP camps lacking basic amenities of life.

“The APC government in this country has failed, they have nothing to offer Nigerians that is why PDP is poised to rebuild and rescue the country. Today, 60 percent of the farmers are in the IDPs not having access to their homes and farms to feed their families,” he said.

He debunked the allegation from the APC that the PDP in the state is fragmented over the emergence of Speaker of the state Assembly, Hon. Titus Tyoapine Uba as consensus candidate, saying due process was followed for his emergence.

