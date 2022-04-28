News

Ortom: APC has brought bloodshed, hardship to Nigerians

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Thursday said that the pockets of bloodshed being witnessed across the country as a result of killings by terrorists and the endemic hardship is caused by the bad leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government.

Besides, the governor also lamented the worsening socio-economic downtown especially the unemployment rate which he said has risen to over 40 percent with a corresponding collapse of the industrial sector.

The governor disclosed his feelings at the swearing-in ceremony of two Special Advisers at the Government House in Makurdi.

He insisted that the APC, indeed, has nothing to offer to Nigerians in its quest to return to power ahead of next year’s general elections, saying that it was for that reason that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is fully prepared to rebuild and rescue the citizenry from the hardship inflicted on the people by the APC.

The governor expressed concern over the growing insecurity situation in the state due to recalcitrant invasion of communities by suspected Fulani militants that gave rise to increasing number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), noting that at least 60 percent of the farming population are now residing in IDP camps lacking basic amenities of life.

“The APC government in this country has failed, they have nothing to offer Nigerians that is why PDP is poised to rebuild and rescue the country. Today, 60 percent of the farmers are in the IDPs not having access to their homes and farms to feed their families,” he said.

He debunked the allegation from the APC that the PDP in the state is fragmented over the emergence of Speaker of the state Assembly, Hon. Titus Tyoapine Uba as consensus candidate, saying due process was followed for his emergence.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oyo Police arrest 2 over kidnap of woman, murder of fiance

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

After discreet surveillance and investigations over a period of time, the Oyo State Police Thursday announced its success in arresting two persons, Abubakar Mohammed and Ayankunle Ayaleye, over the kidnapping a businesswoman, Modupeoluwa Oyetoso, and killing of her fiancé, Opeoluwa Oladipo, in the Lanlete area of the Ibarapa East Local Government Area of the state. […]
News

Kwara gov: We’ll rehabilitate more schools, roads

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday said more than 1,000 schools in the state need rehabilitation and or reconstruction. He said the schools also need equipment with modern teaching facilities across the 16 local government areas of the state.   The governor added however that the administration had activated plans to gradually fix the facilities, […]
News

APC to Nigerians: Take advantage of Panel to end police brutality

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Nigerians to take advantage of the Judicial Panel of Inquiries to end SARS and police brutality. The party made the appeal in its Eid-El-Maulud messages to the Muslims. According to the party, Nigerians should support the ongoing reforms of the Federal Government. Felicitating with Muslims on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica