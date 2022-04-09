News

Ortom: APC’s failure, opportunity for PDP to bounce back in 2023

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the North Central region of the country and Chairman, Zoning Committee of the party, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday declared that failure of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to address the teething problems confronting the country is an opportunity for the PDP to bounce back to power in next year’s general elections. The governor made the declaration during a meeting with some key stakeholders of the party from Nasarawa State to find solutions to the leadership crises that has plagued the party in the state.

This is just as former Minister of Information and Communication, Labaran Maku revealed that he was rejoining the PDP. The Benue State Governor charged the leadership of the partyinthestatetouniteandtake drastic steps to ensure that those wholeftthepartyreturntoforma formidableforcetopushthe APC out of power come 2023. Governor Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur, also advised them to aggressively embark on new membership drive to strengthen the fortunes of the party.

“Be united as a team, we need to push harder to bring everyone back”, lamenting that he is “not happy being the only PDP governor in the North Central zone”, stressing that, “if we were more in numbers, it would have been better,” he said. He however expressed appreciation to the stakeholders for keeping faith with the party and encouraged them not give up while assuring them of his support always.

On strategies to winning elections in the state, Governor Ortom appealed to the party leaders to be united for the interest of the party by building consensus as an easy way to entrench confidence among its members. Chairman, Board of Trustee, (BoT), of the PDP, Walid Jibril thanked Governor Ortom for his leadership role in the North Central region of the country, particularly Nasarawa State. The BoT chairman, while assuring the party of his support, emphasised that the unity of the party should be the concern of stakeholders in the party in the state, pointing out that “we should do away with all forms of sentiments and go for the best candidate.” Chairman, PDP Nasarawa State, Francis Orogu and Yusuf Ayitogo in their separate remarks, appealed to the stakeholders of the party to ensure that justice, equity and fairness reigns in the state.

 

Our Reporters

