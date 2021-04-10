News

Ortom appeals for ceasefire in Benue communities

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has once again appealed to military authorities to ceasefire in the ongoing operation in parts of Konshisha local government area of the state. Governor Ortom said the appeal became necessary to prevent the loss of more innocent lives in the affected communities. He sympathised with victims of the crisis and assured the people that his administration will ensure that no more lives are lost. The Governor, who briefed journalists on the development at the government house in Makurdi, said a report from the Konshisha council chairman indicated that there was no operation as at yesterday. He stated that three of the weapons seized from the military by youths of the area had been recovered, while he had directed the local government chairman, traditional rulers and other stakeholders to see that the remaining arms were recovered.

Our Reporters

