Ortom appeals to Buhari to give appointments to more Benue indigenes

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom yesterday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint more Benue indigenes into key positions to enable them contribute their quota to the development of the country.

The Governor made the appeal at Apa College of Education, Okpoga, Okpokwu Local Government Area during a thanksgiving mass and reception in honour of the Pioneer Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo (FUHSO), Professor Innocent Ujah.

He said just like Professor Ujah who has excelled and distinguished himself in the medical profession, other sons and daughters of the state also have the capacity to perform creditably, if given the opportunity.

Governor Ortom who described the FUHSO Vice Chancellor as a man of international repute, noted that the various awards and accolades he has garnared over a period of time had proven his distinction in whatever he does.

The Governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari for identifying and appointing Professor Ujah as the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the university and gave assurance that his administration would support the Vice Chancellor to succeed.

The President, Aidogodo Development Association, Mr. Leonard Ochenjenu, Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Monday Morgan and Dr. Ameh Idoko, all described Professor Ujah as a gift to the state and country, expressing optimism that he would place the university on the international map.

The celebrant, Professor Innocent Ujah who is also the President, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), attributed his success story to the grace of God which he said had strengthened his commitment and perseverance.

Like this: Like Loading...