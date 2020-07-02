Ortom approves partial reopening of schools for primary six, JSS3 and SS3

Benue State executive council yesterday approved the reopening of schools in compliance with the recommendations of the Presidential Tax Force on COVID-19.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting presided over by Governor Samuel Ortom at the Government House, Makurdi, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Ngunan Adingi, said the schools would be reopened for primary six pupils and students in JSS 3 as well as SS3.

Addingi said the state Action Committee on COVID-19 would further meet with the Ministry of Education to fine tune modalities on the underlining protocols to be observed and a date for the reopening of schools agreed upon.

The Information Commissioner also noted that due diligence would be carried out to identify interested persons in the PPP arrangement and those with the requisite capacities for engagement.

She said the government also approved a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement for the management of the Makurdi Modern Market.

According to her, the state executive council also approved a request for the 2019 and 2020 International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Assisted Rice and Cassava Value Chain Development Programme.

She added that the government was going to pay its counterpart funding for the programme so that farmers in the state, especially in six local government areas, could access funding for rice and cassava farming.

Like this: Like Loading...