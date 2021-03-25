News

Ortom: Assassination attempt on me, a good omen for Nigeria’s unity

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen and Regina Otokpa

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday said assassination attempt on him by suspected armed herdsmen on his farm would bring in a virile and sustained unity among Nigerians devoid of ethnic and religious bigotry. The governor stated this while speaking with journalists at the Makurdi airport shortly on arrival from Abujawherehehadmetwith President Muhammadu Buhari and other top security echelons on his attack. Ortom said: “I met with Mr. President, I met with the Senate President, I met with the Inspector General of Police. I also spoke to the DG SSS, I met the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) and the meetings were very fruitful. “Mr. President was quite sympathetic and they both condemned the attack on me and there is a new resolve to synergize and fight for the common good and security of citizens of our country.

“They also concluded and resolved that based on the President’s directive to ensure that they clear all the bandits’ settlements wherever they went and took over, send people away from their ancestral homes that the security men should go after them and make sure that they clear them. “So, I think the attack on me will bring a lot of help. For us as Christians, all things worketh together for good. It was good that an attempted assassination was done on me, but Ithinkalotof goodthingswill come as a result of this.

“I think moving forward, from my discussion with the leaders I spoke to, there is a new resolve to ensure that there is security for lives and property in the country and I believe that by the grace of God, we shall overcome all the challenges.” Meanwhile, Association of Igede Media Professionals (AIMP) has condemned and described as callous and frightening the assassination attempt on Ortom.

