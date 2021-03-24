News

Ortom: Assassination attempt on me, good omen for Nigeria's unity

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Wednesday said the assassination attempt on him by suspected armed herdsmen militants on his farm will ursher in a virile and sustained unity among Nigerians devoid of ethnic and religious bigotry.
The governor stated this while speaking with journalists at the Makurdi airport shortly on arrival from Abuja where he met with President Muhammadu Buhari and other top security echelons following his attack.
Ortom said after a meeting with the President, he also held fruitful meetings with the Senate President, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the Director General of State Security Services (DSS) as well as the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) who all resolved to synergize and fight for the common good and security to lives and property of the citizenry.
“I met with Mr. President, I met with the Senate President, I met with the Inspector General of Police. I also spoke to the DG SSS, I met the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) and the meetings were very fruitful.
“Mr. President was quite sympathetic and condemned the attack on me; and there is a new resolve to synergize and fight for the common good and security of citizens of our country.
“They also concluded and resolved that based on the President’s directive to ensure that they clear all the bandits settlements, wherever they went and took over, send people away from their ancestral homes that the security men should go after them and make sure that they clear them.”

