Ortom at 62, extols his impact in governance

Former Senate President, David Mark, has extolled the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, for what he described as his ‘dedication and commitment’ shown towards the betterment of communities in the state in the last eight years of his administration. Mark made the commendation in a message of felicitation he sent to the governor yesterday in commemoration of his (Ortom’s) 62nd birthday. Inthemessage, whichwas signed by Paul Momeh, his special adviser, the former lawmaker, noted the momentous occasion, and hoped that it was filled with joy, love and celebration for Ortom. Meanwhile, asociocultural group, TivCouncilWorldwide, has asked Governor Ortom to use the occasion of his 62nd birthday to reflect on whether his tenure as the governor of the state in the last eight years brought innovative changes or if he was leaving the state worse than he met it. The group in a birthday message by its President, Mike Msuaan in Abuja, took a swipe at the governor for engaging in fruitless activities that have only succeeded in destroying the relationship between the people and other states.