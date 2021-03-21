News

Ortom attack: Attempt to make Benue ungovernable unacceptable – Govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

State governors have warned of attempts to make Benue State ungovernable by armed bandits.

 

Chairman of the Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in a statement condemned the attack on Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom on Saturday by armed men.

 

Fayemi, who described the attack as shocking, recalled that: “Only recently the brother of one of the former governors of the state was mowed down in cold blood.

 

“This dishonourable and shameful act of resorting to violence, for whatever reason, to eliminate citizens of Benue State by brutal means must not continue.”

 

He assured that evil will not be allowed to triumph over good in Benue or any other part of the country, adding that evil doers will not only “continue to fail in their wicked acts, but they will also definitely be traced and punished for their crimes, no matter how long it takes.”

 

