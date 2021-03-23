News

Ortom attack: Benue leaders want Miyetti Allah, FUNAM arrested

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen and Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Miffed by the failed assassination attempt on Governor Samuel Ortom, the Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN); and League of Friends’ Association to the governor yesterday, rose in defence of their kinsman, by calling for the arrest and prosecution of the leaderships of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) and Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM).

 

The leaders and Benue State chapter of CAN maintained that their position was informed by MAKH and FUNAM’s alleged roles in the attack on the governor last Saturday.

 

But cautioning against trivialising the issue, Ortom yesterday urged Nigerians not to politicise the act but to treat it on the merit of the state of insecurity in the country, just as the North Central Governors Forum (NCGF), called for a thorough investigation by relevant security agents.

 

Reacting, the trio of CAN; ethnic leaders and League of Friends Association to Ortom, who briefed journalists separately in Makurdi, condemned the failed assassination plot on the governor.

 

They described the act as a desperate attempt “by frustrated and disgruntled elements to kill the governor and truncate full implementation of the anti open grazing law of the state.”

 

Speaking, CAN Chairman, Rev. Akpen Leva, said the attack was a clear indication that Nigeria was heading to anarchy. He said: “No country can be as loosed and lawless like this except Nigeria.

 

How can FUNAM claim responsibility of assassination attempt, threat to lives, killing of armless citizens and destruction of property and yet walk the streets free?

 

This is capable of threatening the corporate existenceof ourbelovednation.” Commenting, President- General of Association of Benue ethnic socio-cultural organisations, CP Iorbee Ihagh (rtd), urged the Federal Government to order for the immediate arrest of  the leadership of MAKH as prime suspects in the attack on the governor.

 

He said: “We petition the Federal Government to order for the immediate arrest of the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore as prime suspects in the unwholesome attack on our executive governor for proper interrogation.

 

“We also call on the Federal Government to without delay, declare MAKH a terrorist group and treat them as such for the interest and well-being of the law abiding Nigerians.

 

“Benue people initiated the grazing law and are fully behind the governor and would continue to relentlessly support and ensure the full and speedy implementation of the law.”

 

Also briefing the media, the League of Friends of Ortom, called on the President Buhari-led government to urgently fish out the assailants and swiftly prosecute them according to the laws of the country.

 

Chairman of the League, Dr. Frank Ikyungun and Secretary, Vincent Shagbaor, implored the Presidency to beef up security around the  governor and Benue communities in order to prevent the re-occurrence of the ugly event.

 

He said: “We call on the Police to quickly launch an investigation into this satanic attack on the governor and bring the culprits and their sponsors to book to serve as a deterrent to others bent on threatening the peace, security and unity of the country.” While urging Nigerians not to politicise the issue, after an emergency security council meeting, Ortom said everyone was part of the fight against insecurity and the earlier people treat security issues on its merit, the better. He stated that the security council had reviewed the situation and decided that government would provide the political will, while security agencies work assiduously to unmasked those behind the attack on him. The governor appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering an investigation into the attack and various leaders in the country across political divides as well as traditional rulers and the clergy for showing solidarity with him since the incident occurred. He reiterated his call on the Federal Government and security agencies to arrest and prosecute the leadership of Fulani Nationality Movement,

 

FUNAM and MAKH for suspected complicity in various attacks in parts of the country. Meanwhile, the NCGF, which has Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, as its chairman, described as dangerous this dimension of insecurity in the country, adding that something urgent and drastic must be done collectively to curtail the situation which he said is a threat to the nation’s corporate coexistence.

 

Bello, in a statement, said: “This issue of insecurity in our nation needs all and sundry to be collectively responsible in addressing it irrespective of religious, ethnic and political affiliations.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Israelis protest Netanyahu amid 3rd virus lockdown

Posted on Author Reporter

  Thousands of Israelis on Saturday renewed weekly demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling for the long-serving leader to resign over corruption charges against him and his alleged mishandling of the coronavirus crisis. Protesters held signs reading “Go,” and “Bibi, let my people go,” referring to Netanyahu by his nickname. The protest in a […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: Insurgency”ll end this year

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the North East, may be wrapped up this year. The war against terrorism in the North East has been raging since 2009, when Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) started their blood-letting campaign against the state. To achieve the target of ending the war, however, President […]
News

NCDC reports 11 deaths, 1,031 new COVID-19 infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  As Nigeria prepared to open the first page of 2021, with a second wave of COVID-19 infections in tow, the number of fresh cases has maintained a high count with over 1,000 positive samples confirmed on December 31. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Thursday, confirmed 1,031 new coronavirus infections and 11 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica