Ortom attack: We won’t accept any attempt to make Benue ungovernable –NGF

More condemnations, yesterday, greeted the failed assassination attempt on the Benue State governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, by armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Saturday.

Ortom had, on Saturday March 20, alleged that he was ambushed by gunmen suspected to be Fulani bandits along the Tyo-MU Makurdi/Gboko road, as he was returning from his farm.

Among those who condemned the act yesterday were President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and a former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, who all argued that the attempt was “cowardly and unacceptable.”

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, yesterday called on “security agencies and other authorities of state to investigate this matter swiftly and thoroughly and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

However, Ortom, while reacting yesterday at the 37th Priestly anniversary thanksgiving mass in honour of Revd Father Donatus Ugema, said recent happenings in Nigeria point to the fact that the country is sick and on life support gasping for breath. Speaking, President Buhari yesterday condemned the attack on the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, with an order for a thorough investigation into the matter.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said the string of brutal attacks on individuals and communities in the state, with the latest one targeting the governor, was unacceptable. He said: “Let there be open and transparent investigation and whoever is linked to it should be caught and be made to face the law.”

He welcomed the dispatch of a high level team of crack investigators to the state from the Police headquarters in Abuja, urging the officers to uncover who, or whatsoever, was behind the attacks and bring them to justice. President Buhari also said the unfortunate incident must not be politicised, reiterating that an attack on one Nigerian is an attack on all Nigerians.

But NGF’s Chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in a statement, condemned the attack on Ortom. Fayemi, who described the attack as shocking, recalled that “only recently the brother of one of the former governors of the state was mowed down in cold blood.

“This dishonourable and shameful act of resorting to violence, for whatever reason, to eliminate citizens of Benue State by brutal means must not continue.”

He assured that evil will not be allowed to triumph over good in Benue or any other part of the country, adding that evil doers will not only “continue to fail in their wicked acts, but they will also definitely be traced and punished for their crimes, no matter how long it takes.”

Fayemi also assured that NGF “will continue to encourage its members to stand firm in the service of their people regardless of the evil machinations of those who do not wish Nigeria well.

“The NGF empathises with the governor and the people of Benue State on this sad, cowardly, and wicked plan and vehemently condemns the act in its entirety. All hands must be on deck to uncover the identities of those involved in this heinous crime.”

On its part, the PDP governors, in a statement issued by its Chairman and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, called on the Federal Government to ensure the security the lives of every Nigerian.

The statement reads: “Every Nigerian deserves equal protection of the laws. Every citizen is entitled to freedom of speech and free exercise of all rights guaranteed in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, subject only to law.”

According to him, Nigeria is not a Babana Republic, “even though certain retrogressive elements and centrifugal forces are try ing to consign Nigeria into a failed state.” Also, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the attack on the convoy of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

The APC, in a statement signed by the Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, said: “We thank God for his safety and praise the dutiful security details for repelling the attack. “We are confident our security services will do everything to unravel the criminals behind the attack and bring them to book.

“The APC reiterates that we must all collaborate to end criminality in all forms. A crime is a crime and should not be politicised in any way.” In his reaction, Mark, who tasked security agencies to step up to the challenges of securing lives and property, said it was to avoid the consequences of a resort to self-help by frustrated citizens.

He said the deteriorating security situation in the country had become scandalous and making Nigeria a subject of ridicule before the international community. While condemning the alleged assassination attempt on Governor Ortom, Mark posed a rhetorical question saying: “If a state governor can be so brazenly attacked, what would they not do to the ordinary citizens?”

Mark, who observed that Benue people were receptive and accommodating, cautioned that such gesture should not be misinterpreted to mean weakness.

He said: “Let me state clearly that Benue people are receptive and accommodating. But this should not be misconstrued or mistaken for weakness. Enough of this malady!

“If our government and security operatives can no longer guarantee peoples’ safety in their homes, farms or places of business, I am worried that the situation may compel citizens to resort to self-help.

“That is the situation we cannot contemplate and must not allow to happen because the consequences would be catastrophic.

“Therefore, Federal Government and all the security agencies must, of a necessity, come to terms with the painful reality of the unabating insecurity in the land and resolve to end it.” However, the National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhassan Saleh, has dismissed assassination claim by the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, saying the killers are within the governor’s party.

He advised Nigerians not to take the governor’s allegations serious. Reacting to the allegations in a statement issued yesterday, Saleh queried the merits in the governor’s allegation saying no herdsman lives in Benue.

He said: “Herdsmen cannot attack him. There are even no herdsmen in Benue State because he has driven them away. He’s just behaving like a tout and it’s unfortunate that such a person could become a governor.

The attack is political; they are killing themselves there.

There are killers around him; everybody knows. Ortom, while speaking during a solidarity visit to him by members of the State Executive Council (SEC), traditional rulers and other stakeholders, said the attack would rather strengthen his determination to execute God’s divine agenda for Benue, stressing that what he needed from the people was prayers.

He noted that his becoming governor of the state was divine; stressing that the evil plans against him will always hit the rocks.

The governor, who acknowledged the quick response of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) by deploying a crack team of detectives to investigate the attack on him said, Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) had already claimed responsibility for the assassination attempt and should be arrested and questioned

