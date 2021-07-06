News

Ortom backs Southern Govs over anti open grazing laws, rotational presidency

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Tuesday described the decision of the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) to enact laws to ban open grazing of livestock in the region as a bold and patriotic move that will bring to an end the intractable crisis caused by militia herdsmen in the country.
The governor also lauded his counterparts in that region for backing their May 11 Asaba declaration against open grazing with the resolve to legally prohibit nomadic cattle rearing.
According to him, the resolution conforms with the global best practice of animal husbandry.
The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, also commended “the SGF for their position on rotation of the Presidency between the North and South, beginning from 2023”.
Governor Ortom was optimistic that only equity, fairness and justice can strengthen the country’s unity, give all citizens a sense of belonging and reduce tensions across the country.
The governor re-echoed his call on the Federal Government to respect the 1999 Constitution (as amended) regarding fundamental human rights, the rule of law and federal character.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Court to hear suit challenging Atiku’s citizenship status Sept. 27

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja will on September 27 hear a suit challenging the citizenship status of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. T he trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo set the date yesterday after counsel to the plaintiff; Akinola Oladimeji told the court he was unable to proceed. When the case marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/177/2019, […]
News Top Stories

Northern governors reject regime change, back President

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) rose from its emergency meeting in Kaduna, yesterday, with a call on Nigerians to reject those they called enemies of the country using the #EndSARS protests to call for regime change.   A communiqué after the meeting made available to newsmen called on Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari and […]
News

Katsina awards N9bn road contract, dam construction to boost irrigation

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani Katsina

The Katsina State government yesterday said it has awarded a N9 billion contract for the construction of an access road and irrigation dam in Danja Local Government Area of the state.   Danja Dam had been on the drawing board since the time of the Northern  Region. Commissioner for Water Resources in the state, Musa […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica