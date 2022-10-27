News Top Stories

Ortom: Benue endangered as over 10, 000 Cameroonian refugees take asylum in state

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday expressed deep worry over the massive influx of Cameroonian refugees into the state, saying the state currently hosts over 10,000 of the refugees who are taking asylum in the state due to the crises in Southern Cameroon. This is just as he also lamented the rising number of internally displaced persons (IDPs), victims of militant herdsmen’s attacks, whose number he said has risen to over 2 million, including displaced flood disaster victims where over 134, 000 persons, among them school children, have been displaced. He said that the state is now endangered as a result of the humanitarian challenge the state is grappling with.

The governor stated this when he received an Inter-Agency Technical Committee delegation from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development who paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Makurdi. He maintained that it was not an easy task for the state to manage the refugees and IDPs; he therefore urged the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to intervene to cushion the burden.

“We remain an endangered state as far as issues of refugees and IDPs are concerned in our country since 2017; the state has continued to witness influx of IDPs in the various official and unofficial established camps.” The governor disclosed that the state now has over 2 million IDPs that have been profiled, noting that currently the state hosts over 10,000 Cameroonian refugees who are taking refuge in Benue as a result of the crisis in Southern Cameroon. The governor further disclosed that over 134,000 persons have been displaced from their homes as a result of the recent flooding that caused havoc in some parts of the state.

While appreciating the support of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in the past, Ortom urged the committee to carry out their assessment of the humanitarian situation on ground with diligence. He mandated the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Emmanuel Shior to furnish the inter-agency committee with detailed information on the prevailing challenges.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PDP stakeholders cause stir, hold Congress’ panel members hostage in Anambra

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Nnewi

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) fiveman Congress Panel, led by Jibrin Ahmed, has been held hostage by the party’s stakeholders over his inability to present original result sheets.   It became a shouting match yesterday at the PDP party Secretariat at Udoka, between the stakeholders and the panel, who claimed they had left the result […]
News

Oil firms file for bankruptcy as recovery turns tough

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Nigeria mulls 100 oil, gas projects by 2025   Record number of oil and gas companies are filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.   According to energy and restructuring law firm, Haynes and Boone, bankruptcies by the oil firms, especially the North American oil producers, climbed to the highest first-quarter level since 2016 as energy […]
News

Barack Obama’s grandmother, Mama Sarah, Dies

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mama Sarah Onyango Obama, the grandmother of former US President Barrack Obama, is dead. According to ‘Nairobi News’, her demise was confirmed by her daughter, Marsat Obama, who said her mother died at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, Kisumu at 4.45am on Monday. She had been admitted to the hospital on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica