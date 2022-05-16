News Top Stories

Ortom berates FG’s insensitivity to ASUU strike

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has fired another broadside at the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government, lamenting intractable killings and hardship citizens of the country are passing through, saying that the government may have been enmeshed in voodoo, with powers derived from fetish means to impoverish the citizenry.

 

Besides, the governor scores the central government low in its response to the industrial dispute between it and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which has kept students away from the classroom for months.

 

Ortom bared his mind over the weekend when he received a presidential aspirant ontheplatformof thePeoples DemocraticParty(PDP), Mallam MohammedHayatudeen at the Government House, Makurdi.

 

He stated that Nigerians are, indeed, tired with the APC government and have since seen reasons why the PDP should bounce back to power in 2023 to rescue, rebuild, and give the people hope for a better tomorrow.

 

“The truth of the matter is that I have concluded that the APC administration in the country today is a voodoo administration and they derive their powers from fetish means; that is why they are not concerned about the killings in Benue and other parts of the country.

 

“Any reasonable person should be concerned about what is going on because human blood is sacred. Those of us who are students of the Bible: when Cain killed Abel, that was just one person, God heard and was provoked and GodcursedCain. Today, every day you wake up from Zamfara, Taraba, Benue states and even Katsina, wherethePresident comes from, you hear of killing innocent citizens and it’s a very shameful thing.”

 

He extolled former President, AlhajiUmaruYar’Adua for initiating peace moves, including the amnesty programme, to glue Nigerians together, butdecried thegrowing nepotism, insecurity, economic hardship and destructionof theeducationalsystem underthewatchfuleyesof the Buhari administration.

 

The governor wondered: “How can you not bother when ASUU is on strike for months? We in Benue State, despite the challenges we have, we have been paying ASUU in Benue State University; they have been paying sympathy strike for three months now and I have been paying salaries of workers since we came on board.”

 

The governor, who is chairman of the PDP Zoning Committee maintained that hisinteractionwithPDPpresidential aspirants has shown that “the least of them is betterthanalltheircounterparts on the ticket of the APC.”

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Rivers Reps member re-arraigned despite bail by court

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A mild drama played out yesterday at the Rivers State judiciary complex after Hon. Farah Dagogo, was arraigned at a state High Court despite being granted bail by a Federal High Court. Justice E. Obile had granted Dagogo bail in fundamental rights action and ex parte application sought by his legal team, ordering among others, […]
News

2023 polls: INEC unbundles legal, information departments

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has unbundled its Department of Legal Services, Clearance and Complaints (LSC&CC) to be able to prosecute electoral offenders. The unbundling, according to a statement by National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, include the creation of two departments – the Department of Litigation and […]
Sports Top Stories

BREAKING NEWS: Arsenal win FA Cup, beat Chelsea 2-1

Posted on Author Reporter

  TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days…     CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.  

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica