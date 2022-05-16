Ortom berates FG’s insensitivity to ASUU strike

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has fired another broadside at the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government, lamenting intractable killings and hardship citizens of the country are passing through, saying that the government may have been enmeshed in voodoo, with powers derived from fetish means to impoverish the citizenry.

Besides, the governor scores the central government low in its response to the industrial dispute between it and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which has kept students away from the classroom for months.

Ortom bared his mind over the weekend when he received a presidential aspirant ontheplatformof thePeoples DemocraticParty(PDP), Mallam MohammedHayatudeen at the Government House, Makurdi.

He stated that Nigerians are, indeed, tired with the APC government and have since seen reasons why the PDP should bounce back to power in 2023 to rescue, rebuild, and give the people hope for a better tomorrow.

“The truth of the matter is that I have concluded that the APC administration in the country today is a voodoo administration and they derive their powers from fetish means; that is why they are not concerned about the killings in Benue and other parts of the country.

“Any reasonable person should be concerned about what is going on because human blood is sacred. Those of us who are students of the Bible: when Cain killed Abel, that was just one person, God heard and was provoked and GodcursedCain. Today, every day you wake up from Zamfara, Taraba, Benue states and even Katsina, wherethePresident comes from, you hear of killing innocent citizens and it’s a very shameful thing.”

He extolled former President, AlhajiUmaruYar’Adua for initiating peace moves, including the amnesty programme, to glue Nigerians together, butdecried thegrowing nepotism, insecurity, economic hardship and destructionof theeducationalsystem underthewatchfuleyesof the Buhari administration.

The governor wondered: “How can you not bother when ASUU is on strike for months? We in Benue State, despite the challenges we have, we have been paying ASUU in Benue State University; they have been paying sympathy strike for three months now and I have been paying salaries of workers since we came on board.”

The governor, who is chairman of the PDP Zoning Committee maintained that hisinteractionwithPDPpresidential aspirants has shown that “the least of them is betterthanalltheircounterparts on the ticket of the APC.”

