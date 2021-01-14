Ortom: Bishop Kukah’s quit notice, a recipe for national disintegration

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Thursday said that the quit notice given to the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Kukah by the Moslem Solidarity Forum (MSF) to leave the state is a recipe for the country’s disintegration.

Governor Ortom said the statement of the group directing Bishop Kukah to apologize or leave Sokoto over his Christmas Day message “is a clear affirmation that Nigeria is being controlled by forces which are bent on setting the country ablaze if their interests are not guaranteed”.

The governor, who was reacting to a statement credited to MSF, said the utterances of the group outrightly contradicts the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution which accords citizens the right to live freely in any part of the country.

He admonished Nigerians irrespective of religious and political affiliations to uphold unity, peace and dialogue as panacea for the myriad of problems confronting the country.

Governor Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, restated that: “Nigerians – both Christians and Muslims need to set aside religious and other sentiments to come together in humility to fast and pray for peace and unity of the country, rather than the current situation where some persons are fanning embers of disunity and hatred.”

He referred to the Holy Bible which he said admonishes the people to pray for their leaders and stressed that what is happening in the country at the moment was beyond human comprehension and cannot be tackled by President Muhammadu Buhari alone.

He advised people, who love Nigeria, to desist from making inflammatory statements capable of heightening tensions and taking the country to the precipice of chaos and disintegration.

