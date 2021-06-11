Metro & Crime

Ortom: Buhari has failed to provide security to Nigerians

*Says FG’s grazing routes plot won’t succeed

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Friday bashed President Mohammadu Buhari accusing him of failing in his responsibility to provide security to Nigerians.
Besides, he said the Federal Government’s disposition to revitalization of grazing routes in the country will not work especially in Benue State.
The governor spoke when members of the Jemgbagh PDP Unity Forum, comprising Gboko, Buruku and Tarka local government areas, paid him a courtesy call at the Government House in Makurdi.
He said: “The Federal Government, led by the APC, has failed the people in terms of security,” and enjoined the people to key into the Community Volunteer Guards (CVG) to end herdsmen attacks and root out cultism.
Governor Ortom expressed joy that every Nigerian has come to acknowledge prohibition of open grazing as the solution to the herdsmen manace except the presidency which is insisting on opening grazing routes, saying he would continue to speak out against the criminality being perpetrated by herdsmen.
The governor commended the Jemgbagh PDP Unity Forum for the initiative of coming together to speak with one voice and enjoined them to sustain the love among them to foster development in their communities.
Speaking, Interim President of the Forum, Prince Yandev Amaabai said just like God brought the late Aper Aku to provide infrastructure based on the needs at his time, God brought Governor Ortom at this time to deal with the security situation.

